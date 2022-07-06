A driver is shot for notifying that the lights of another car hurt her in Texas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Hispanic family desperately searches for their grandfather and accuses the authorities of doing nothing

    02:50

  • Curfew issued to prevent further protests over the murder of a young man in Akron

    00:35

  • Rescue more than 100 people trapped between a wildfire in California

    00:28

  • Shooting leaves two police officers injured after an Independence celebration in Philadelphia

    00:26

  • Highland Park shooting was coldly calculated, authorities believe

    05:07

  • Julia Gama receives Rafael Nieves with a tremendous kiss when leaving La Casa de los Famosos 2

    01:19

  • Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut wins his 15th hot dog eating championship in New York

    00:27

  • “It hurts me a lot that she is no longer here”: Benny Ibarra mourns the death of Susana Dosamantes

    04:22

  • Leona shows off her soccer skills and falls in love with the attendees of a zoo in London

    00:10

  • “Fight, believe and do it”: at 13 years old, Martín Fajardo manages to work with Sofía Vergara

    02:48

  • Influencer wants to live like Barbie and has transformed his home just like the doll’s

    00:21

  • Lack of money could truncate the dream of a Salvadoran to study in the US.

    02:56

  • An ice cream brand is linked to an outbreak of listeria in the United States

    00:30

  • They organize a boycott of expenses in US stores after ending the right to abortion

    00:25

  • They denounce the feline shelter for alleged animal abuse in Mexico City

    03:08

  • Contestants fall to the bottom of a stage during a beauty pageant in Peru

    00:32

  • Video: an awning collapses leaving dozens of people injured in Puebla

    00:24

  • Driver gives a tremendous beating to a priest in the middle of the highway in Mexico

    01:09

  • Police barricade themselves in a dining room after shooting their boss in the Dominican Republic

    00:33

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker