5 series and movies about metal on Netflix that you have to watch if you liked Eddie from Stranger Things

A character that has caused a stir and has made metal come back into fashion within new generations is without a doubt Eddie of stranger thingsroll suits and patchwork sleeveless jean jackets are making a comeback and we’re loving it.

From the moment you decide to touch Master of Puppets of Metallica many fans of both the series and the band went crazy because it is one of the most epic scenes in the series and nobody can deny it, but that has made the public more interested in that musical genre.

If you are one of those who loved listening to that song inside the Serie we are going to recommend you series Y films that will take you deeper into the world of metal from different points of view and forms and that you can see in Netflix like stranger things.

The Dirt

If you want to get to know the world of glam metal, without a doubt The Dirt is the best movie there is since apart from how many of us like it, it is based on real events, specifically it is the biography of the mythical band Motley Crew where they tell us their best and worst moments and how to be a rockstar.

Some Kind of Monster

This is a documentary about Metallica, the band that put Eddie from Stranger Things in the mouths of many and talks about the process they went through inside the recording studio to create the album that gave them a Grammy, St. Anger, all while they are in fights, rehabilitations, family problems plus everything that they had been dragging since the beginning of the band.

metal lords

This is one of the most recent Netflix productions that many metal lovers expected since one of the producers is nothing more and nothing less than Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine and that in one of his scenes he shows the gods that continue with life of metal, showing how metal can make you come out of your shell.

LittleNicky

This is a comedy starring Adam Sandler where he is the son of the devil but he does not do much evil, his brothers escape to earth to be able to take the throne from their father, in those moments Motley Crew sounds like everything he gives and until the king of darkness appears, Ozzy Osbourne.

Song Exploder – Nine Inch Nails

This is a documentary series that is based on a musical podcast that aims to discover the elements of a song that made it the best of the moment. In one of its episodes we have Trent Reznor, lead singer of Nine Inch Nails talking about Hurt, a song that is one of the most famous of the band and that time before he died, Johnny Cash would cover it and make it even more famous.

these are 5 series Y films what can you see in Netflix to get deeper into the world of metal in various ways thanks to the fact that Eddie of stranger things you were impressed, thanks Eddie.