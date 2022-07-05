Xiaomi’s 5G beast collapses for a limited time: it is the most recommended

Share

Take home one of the mobiles that we have recommended the most, a complete and powerful smartphone that will do everything you ask of it.

One of the Xiaomi that we have recommended the most in recent months falls in price again. you can take the LITTLE F3 5G by €274 thanks to one of the AliExpress Plaza offers. We are talking about the global version of the device, which comes along with some more than interesting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

You’ll have nothing to worry about you will receive it at home quickly and totally free. It will leave from a warehouse in Spain and will arrive in just a few days, with all the guarantees. The mobile of Xiaomi it is complete and tremendously powerfulIt has everything you could need.

But pay attention, there is something else you should know. If you don’t want to miss out on other great deals like this, take a look at everything we have prepared for the Amazon Prime Day that will be held on July 12 and 13. The best prices of the year are coming.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

The POCO F3 5G arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. you will enjoy fast and smooth experiencewhen you get used to it you can’t go back to a traditional 60Hz screen. In addition, AMOLED technology ensures deep blacks and vibrant colorslooks great.

Your brain is one of the best processors of recent times, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. No matter what games or apps you use, Qualcomm’s chip will move them all without any difficulty. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will have plenty of space and you will be able to work with several applications simultaneously without difficulty.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

We came across 3 rear cameras in the module of this POCO: it looks a 48 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing 5 megapixel. They will allow you to take good shots in almost any condition. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20-megapixel front camera.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 4,520mAh capacity along with a powerful 33W fast charge. The Xiaomi smartphone also has NFC connectivity and up to 5Gyou will enjoy the maximum connection speed.

There is nothing this POCO F3 5G can’t do. It will satisfy the most demanding users, it is a complete mobile, well designed and with a processor that is the best orchestra conductor. If you are looking for power at a good price, look no further.

