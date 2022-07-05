Woody Allen announces his retirement in an interview with Alec Baldwin on Instagram



The filmmaker opened his first account on Instagram to do a direct with the actor from his home in New York



Allen, who has a new book, advanced that his next film will be his last: “I have lost the emotion”



They suffered connection failures, Baldwin yelled at the team in Spanish off camera…, but in the end it worked out

Woody Allen has granted a unusual interview with Alec Baldwin on Instagram, in which the Oscar-winning filmmaker has reflected on the highlights of his career, avoiding talking about the accusation of sexual abuse that has tarnished it in recent years.

The 86 year old film director spoke for him actor (64) from his house New York in a live broadcast for this social network, rated “strange” by the media, both because of the different profiles of the interviewer and the interviewee -despite being friends and having worked together on some films-, as well as because of the context (Baldwin remains under investigation for the shooting in rust) or the medium millennial chosen one for it, taking into account that Allen is not very fond of social networks. In fact, it has opened today his first official Instagram account for this event, where just follow baldwin and he is already delighting his fans withn posts of his witty one-liners like this:

The video call conversation between Woody Allen and Alec Baldwin It has been broadcast live on their respective Instagram accounts:

He wants to retire with his next film: “I no longer enjoy the same”

Allen, who is promoting his new book of humorous stories, Zero Gravity, which will go on sale in August in the US, surprised when talking about the withdrawal from the cinema that he already has in mind, to focus later on writing.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter and director of Annie Hall, Match Point either Vicky Cristina Barcelona said i could do “at least one more movie”but it’s getting close the end of his film careeras “A lot of the excitement is gone.”

“I have made 49 films. Before, when I made a movie, it was in theaters all over the country. Now you make a movie and you have a couple of weeks in a room. Maybe four or six weeks, and then go straight to streaming or to payment. It’s not the same… It’s not that nice for me.” explained about his disenchantment with the evolution of the film industry on platforms, with which he has not had good experiences.

I don’t watch series, only football, baseball and news

Let’s remember that Amazon did not want to release the film that it had producedbefore the mia farrow accusationsY your previous series for the same platform (Crisis in six scenes) passed without pain or glory and did not have good reviews. The same admits not watching series. “At home I watch football, baseball and the news. I do not have time for that”.

He also spoke about the state of Broadway theater and his absence of social media platforms like Instagramwhere they were conducting the interview, which Baldwin described it as the “Radio City Music Hall for the millennial generation.” Allen said that they have never “interested him in ‘gadgets’, or cameras, or recorders”.

His next film, a dark drama shot in Paris

Of his next film, which will be his 50th and could be his lastwe only know that it will be a darkest drama to which we are accustomed and It will be shot in Paris.

Dedicates his latest book to his wife, Soon Yi

Woody Allen talked about his recent memories (apropos of nothing) and their frustrated plan to write a novel. “I tried but it wasn’t good, because he was not a good reader as a child; I have an instinct for him show business and movies, but I don’t know anything about literature, structures or characters… so I can only write short things in a fun way”, he confessed about his last book, dedicated to his wife Soon Yi, with which he wears married 25 years: “To Soon Yi, if Bram Stoker had met you, he would have written the sequel.”

He loves Meryl Streep and Javier Bardem

Alec Baldwin, who has also defended Allen from sexual abuse allegations on multiple occasions, appeared in three of his films: Alice (1990), To Rome with Love (2012) and blue jasmine (2013).

The actor announced the interview with his friend this past Sunday in a video posted on his Instagram account, where the bandage was put on before the wound for not addressing in it the most thorny issues surrounding Woody Allen: “Let me present this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in the prudish judgments and posts of anyone here.”

Baldwin also did not comment during the event about his accidental shooting on the set of rust that it cost the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, for which she already gave an interview a few months ago, and that is still being investigated.

Technical failures due to WiFi and the actor’s cries in Spanish

The live interview, announced on social media a few days ago, attracted approximately 2,600 spectators and was interrupted by several technical failures. The connection was cut repeatedly, Baldwin asked the actor to move around the house to get a better WiFi connection and, in a tense moment, yelled at someone off camera in Spanish.

The last interviews with Woody Allen where he denied the abuse of his stepdaughter

Baldwin’s has been one of the few video interviews with Woody Allen in recent years, after the zoom that he made for the press at the San Sebastian Festival (2020), when he presented Rifkins Festival, Y which gave to the CBS network in March 2021. So it was the the first time that the director spoke on television, and he did so controversially.

the filmmaker He again denied the accusations of abuse of his stepdaughter Dylan, although he said that “He thinks she really thinks so.” CBS criticized itself for “legitimizing” Woody Allen’s versionin the middle of the “cancel culture”, and also faced criticism on social networks for his “hypocrisy”. Allen then also charged against the chain by offer his interview along with another parallel to Dylan without telling him.

Woody Allen will come to Spain in September to play the clarinet