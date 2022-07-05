Women’s Mexican National Team fell to Jamaica

start the Women’s World Cup with a defeat it was not in the Mexican budget and less if the rival was Jamaicabut that’s how it happened tri female lost 1-0 in his tournament debut Concacafthere was no ability to react despite the fact that they had practically the entire game to do so, since they were losing before 10 minutes of play, in addition to the fact that Jamaica could not score more goals.

For the first time the Concacaf W left the United States, the Monterrey venue, and the first game of the Mexican team he housed it University Stadiumwhere the fans gathered to support the national squad that debuted in the tournament against Jamaicabut the presentation turned sour.

And it is that eight minutes were enough for the Jamaicans to get ahead. Khadija Shawcaptain of her team and forward of the Manchester Cityrose in style, and before the bad start of the goalkeeper Emily Alvaradowith a header, Jamaica He went ahead on the scoreboard.

Although on several occasions the Mexican squad tried to equalize the situation, the Tricolor he lacked aim. While Jamaica he kept dominating the game.

And things for Mexico could have been worse, because the referee went to VAR for an apparent hand by Casandra Montero, a penalty was decreed, but fortunately for the tricolor, Solaun ended up flying the ball.

The trainer Monica Vergara he moved his pieces, but nothing worked for him; The Mexicans did show themselves to be a little more dangerous and insistent, but they were unable to accommodate themselves or generate enough danger to be able to reverse or even equalize the score.

The next game of Women’s Mexican National Team it’s thursday before Haiti in the BBVA Stadium.

