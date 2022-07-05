Wolverine: who could be Hugh Jackman’s replacement in the mutant world?

Wolverine has been played by Hugh Jackman from his first appearance in “X-Men” (2000) to “Logan” (2017). Photo: Courtesy

The new Wolverine is very close to having a face. Taron Egerton has met with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, to negotiate about his possible incorporation into the UCM in the skin of Logan.

This has been confirmed by the protagonist of “Rocketman” and the saga “Kingsman” who is therefore one step away from succeeding Hugh Jackman in the role of the mutant with the adamantium claws.

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton revealed that he had spoken with the head of Marvel Studios to discuss the casting of one of his new movies. The interpreter also hinted that it could be Wolverine.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to say that. I would be excited but also apprehensive, because Hugh is so associated with the character that I wonder if it would be too difficult for someone else to do it. But if luckily that’s the case, they’ll give me a chance.”expressed the actor when asked about the rumors about his signing as the new interpreter of Logan.

This idea doesn’t seem too far-fetched knowing that the “Doctor Strange” sequel unlocked the multiverse and changed his face to Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. Also, the third part of “Deadpool” could be another opportunity for a new Wolverine to make an appearance.

Bringing the popular mutant to life from 2000 to 2017 catapulted Jackman to fame. After playing Wolverine for nearly two decades, beginning in 2000 with the first “X-Men” film directed by Byan Singer, the actor hung up his claws after “Logan,” the character’s third solo film to be nominated for an award. Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2018.

Interestingly, Egerton also became known thanks to the adaptation of a comic to the big screen, “Kingsman: The Secret Service”, whose success would make it a trilogy for the time being.