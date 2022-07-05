Will there be season 2 with Chris Pratt?

‘The final list’ has been one of the great premieres of Amazon Prime Video in 2022, and its second season could become a reality. With the confirmation still pending, the series starring Chris Pratt has a lot of history ahead according to the novels by Jack Carr. We compile all the details that are known to date about the continuation: release date, synopsis, cast and more.

One of the best action series on Amazon Prime Video, ‘The Terminal List’ (in English, ‘The Terminal List’) follows James Reece, a US Marine commander who embarks on an odyssey in search of the truth after losing all of his teammates in a secret operation gone wrong. Convinced that the failed mission hides many secrets and suffering from serious post-traumatic stress disorder, Reece is torn between the possibility that there is a real conspiracy or that he has simply lost his mind. Perfect for fans of Tom Clancy stories like ‘No Regrets’, one of the best recent movies on Amazon Prime Video, or the ‘Jack Ryan’ series.

Since it is based on the first of five Carr novels dedicated to James Reece, there is still a long way to go that ‘The Final List’ could continue to explore. We review everything we know about the second season of what is already one of the best suspense series on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The final list’: has season 2 been confirmed?

The second season of ‘The Final List’ on Amazon Prime Video has not yet been officially confirmed. But beware, Chris Pratt would be very open to continue playing James Reece. During an interview with Digital Spy, the actor stated: “Well, Jack Carr has written five extraordinary books. He’s a very prolific author, and all of them are making it to The New York Times bestseller lists. I think it would be great to keep going.”.

‘The final list’, season 2: release date

As there is no official confirmation or further details about the production of a second season yet, we can only speculate. If the series has done well with the public on Amazon Prime Video and the machinery is quickly put into motion, maybe we can see the new season at the end of 2023.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR ‘THE FINAL LIST’ FROM HERE

‘The final list’, season 2: cast

Of course, Chris Pratt would have to return: this saga could only be built around him. Without the actor from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ it would be very difficult to imagine the future of the series, but, as we have indicated, Pratt would be more than willing to return. We will have to wait for official confirmation.

And with him? Well, there aren’t many characters that can be reused from the first season: James Reece has pretty much killed them all. However, yes we could see Constance Wu again as intrepid journalist Katie Buranek. And beware of Taylor Kitsch in the role of Ben, because perhaps he is not as finished as we think. After all, at the end of the first season, we don’t see exactly what happens to him or if that shot we hear hits its target. It is implied that this is so, but we would not put our hands in the fire.

Other returns could include FBI agent Tony Liddle, played by JD Pardo, and his partner Mac Wilson, played by Christina Vidal.

‘The final list’, season 2: synopsis

What could happen in the second season of ‘The final list’? The first season may end with a fairly closed ending, but it also leaves issues that could become the center of a supposed continuation. For example, let’s remember that we have left private James Reece with a brain tumor that he will have to deal with. Could it suppose the particular death sentence for him? Even if it is so, that does not mean that he will not give her time to live some adventures before.

Other characters in the cast also have conflicts yet to be explored.. Tony Liddle, the FBI agent, was left with mixed feelings after letting Reece escape on purpose, since he sympathized with his situation despite the trail of corpses that the protagonist has left in his wake. And then there’s the journalist, Katie Buranek, who promised at the end of the season that she would keep looking for Reece. And we imagine that she will also continue to uncover corruptions in the system.

If ‘The Final List’ follows the story of Jack Carr’s second book focused on Reece, the story would focus on a new mission for the Marine that begins with a mysterious plane crash.. Old acquaintances and new allies (and enemies) accompany him in this story that could see him caught in a trap again, and that he could go from paper to screen in the second season.

