Will Smith and the millions of dollars he loses after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith continues in the eye of the storm after slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony of Oscar Awards 2022. The actor surprised his followers with his violent reaction after hearing a joke about his wife, Janet Pinkett Smith.

After what happened 90 days ago, the actor who rose to fame with the “Prince of Rap” has not yet given an interview, conference or explanations to the media about what happened, this would be generating large economic losses.

Will Smith: How much money are you losing after slapping Chris Rock?

It is not possible to speak of an exact figure of the money that Will Smith is losing after his incident at the Oscar Awards, but it is known that there have been 6 of his projects that he had with Netflix, Apple, Sony and National Geographic.

It is estimated that he would be losing hundreds of millions of dollars due to the suspension of ‘Fast and Loose‘, ‘Bright 2‘, ‘Council‘, ‘bad boys 4‘, ‘emancipation‘ Y ‘Pole-to-Pole‘.

What did Chris Rock say about Will Smith’s slap?

According to the Maryland reporter, Annie Rose Ramos from WJZ TV, Chris Rock He made a comment about the aggression he suffered from Will Smith. “I’m fine. I’m fine. Healing cuts and bruises… for the most part“, accurate.