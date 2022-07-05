Who are the main characters accompanying Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Cinema | Entertainment

The countdown to the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder has ripped off The new Marvel movie will arrive this Thursday, July 7, at theaters in Ecuador, after its world premiere on Wednesday, July 6. It is the fourth title with the legendary God of Thunder in front. The new story finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in a moment of introspection, which is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale)a new enemy with the mission to destroy all the gods.

And along with them, new and old characters, between allies, minions and villain, are introduced in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Did you know them?

Jane Foster is the Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman returns stronger as the Mighty Thor, in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Photo: Jasin Boland

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s ex-girlfriend and world-renowned astrophysicist, is back in Thor: Love and Thunder. After his disappearance in the blip (Avengers: Infinity War) Jane reappears with new powers and a major transformation: she has proven herself worthy to wield her magic hammer, mjolnirand has become the mighty thor.

“In previous movies, Jane was a scientist who needed help and Thor saves her. But in this movie, she is looking for her own solutions. She’s fighting alongside Thor and they’re teaming up, but Jane is blazing her own trail, which is very exciting,” Portman says of her role.

The film also reveals more about the relationship between Jane and Thor and their separation, an opportunity that Chris Hemsworth and Portman take advantage of to deliver the most comical scenes of the plot. “Natalie was very enthusiastic and open to any kind of collaboration, with a great sense of humor. His character takes a very different direction, so it was like a rebirth. It was hilarious,” says Hemsworth.

The Korg warrior also returns

In his new story, Thor could not help but be accompanied by his faithful sidekick, Korg. This rocky-looking humanoid warrior is one of the most beloved characters by Marvel fans. He first appeared in Thor: Ragnarök and again in Avengers: Endgame. Unlike Jane Foster, Korg was one of the survivors of Thanos’ snap.

Taika WaititiThe film’s director also lends his English voice and motion capture for Korg. “I think the good thing about Korg, relative to all these other characters that are evolving and changing and taking on different tasks, is that he didn’t change at all. He is a very important grounding force,” Waititi observes.

Another expected return: Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson also reprises her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Photo: Jasin Boland

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is monarch of New Asgard since its foundation, after the events of Thor: Rargnarok. In the new development, Valkyrie teams up with Thor to confront a new villain who is threatening the safety of her people. Valkyrie is the last remaining member of Asgard’s elite force of female warriors and she misses the old days, when she fought alongside her sisters. Therefore, when Gorr takes the battle to New Asgard, she doesn’t hesitate for a moment to join Thor and fight alongside him.

“Playing a superhero, who goes against the grain, who is so strong and resilient, is wonderful. The really interesting thing about the MCU is the idea that your superpowers come from the things that happened to you, the traumas that you had, the things that ostracized you. But what makes you different is what makes you so spectacular,” says Thompson.

The triumphal entry of Zeus

The legendary Zeus, king of the gods, makes his grand entrance into the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, thanks to the interpretation of Russell Crowe. Zeus inhabits the Great Pantheon of Omnipotence City, and has little record of the increasing number of gods that are disappearing, because of Gorr.

Gorr, the Butcher of Gods

Christian Bale is Gorr in the new Marvel movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Thor has faced great villains throughout his history, but nothing resembles what the appearance of Thor implies. Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. The new character, who lands in the MCU at the hand of the actor Christian balewas a devout man who obediently prayed to the gods, but after witnessing death and destruction for a long period, without the gods intervening, Gorr is consumed with a fierce rage and decides to rid the universe of these immortal beings.

Explains Hemsworth: “Gorr is a very dramatic and unhinged character, but Christian Bale knew how to find the epicenter at every moment. You can’t take your eyes off him. The character is fascinating, because like all good villains, Gorr is right. Maybe he doesn’t do things in the best way, but there’s empathy in the script, and Christian took a lot more layers out of it and gave more depth to the character of Gorr.”