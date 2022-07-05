Who are the gay icons?

What is that quidthat magical fluid, which flows in the veins of some celebrities, especially singers and actresses, which qualifies them as gay icons? The age-old question, debated for decades by anthropologists, sociologists and historians of costume, drowns in the ineffable. Yet some recurring traits among the various “divine” ones that have occurred over the decades can be seen. The first that leaps to the eye is strength: many of them, Madonna, Lady GagaNaomi Campbell they are an example of this, they present themselves as independent and emancipated women, living symbols of rebellion against that patriarchal system which, historically, oppresses non-heterosexual women and men to a similar extent. Jack Guinness, author of The queer bible (Harpercollins publisher), explains this by disturbing the subconscious. “Often a victim in his youth of bullying and discrimination for his feminine side, the gay man, in a sort of psychological transference, depicts these vigorous and armored women, who brandish their femininity as a weapon, their own redemption”.

«However, the recurrence of the attribute of strength among gay icons should not lead us to believe that all are winning figures. On the contrary, many of them, think of Lady DMaria Callas and Liza Minnellipresent, in their biography, pages of great suffering », observes Paolo Armelli, author of The art of being Raffaella Carrà (Blackie Editions). “Punished for having rebelled against the system, some of these female figures come out crushed, if not outright – this is the case of Joan of Arc, also an undisputed gay icon – burned alive. Gay men, recognizing themselves in that pain, do not hesitate to include them in their pantheon ». The gay icon, the writer also observes, is traditionally a glamorous, chameleonic, transformist figure: through clothes, more or less tacky, she embodies the possibility of transforming herself into something different and wonderful where there is no room for embarrassment. and shame. Bold outfits, with all shades from fabulous to unlikely, which seem to shout to the world: I am like that, take it or leave it. A comforting message for anyone who lives in the closeness of the closet before coming out: every bud, even the most insignificant and wrinkled, can one day turn into the most beautiful flower in the garden. (One characteristic, that of the use of the dress for transformative purposes and as an expression of self-acceptance, taken to the extreme by drag queens, many of which not surprisingly, think of the muse of John Waters Divine, “the drag queen of the century “, have in the past been awarded the divine title by the lgbtq + community).