Where to watch ‘Wicker Man’ tonight, Nicolas Cage’s underrated fight against cults

Many will even deny that they do, but there is something I don’t know what about watching a movie on television at the end of the day that cannot be explained. It doesn’t matter if one has been seen a thousand times, it makes you stay rooted to the sofa and swallow movies, commercials and whatever comes your way. Perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast, or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the remote leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to see to pass the time.

Tonight perhaps one of the great debates in the history of cinema can be put to an end: Is Nicolas Cage a great actor who makes bad movies, or on the contrary is he a bad actor who makes good movies? Tonight you can get rid of doubts, because at 22:05 Mega broadcasts Wicker Man (2006), a remake american british feature film the wicker man (1973), directed by Robin Hardy.

‘Wicker Man’ shows us a Nicolas Cage disturbed and desperate to find a girl. Third parties

The film tells us the story of Edward Malus (Nicolas Cage), who while recovering from a traffic accident, receives a letter in which Willow (Kate Beahan), the girlfriend who left him years ago without giving him any explanation, asks him help find her daughter, Rowan, who has mysteriously disappeared. What was not expected was that the alleged kidnapping had a private island as its epicenter, where a dark pagan community lives that performs strange rites, of which the little girl is a part.

An ex-girlfriend draws Nicolas Cage into a battle with a cult

Edward travels to the isolated island, dominated by Sister Summersisle (Ellen Burstyn). The sullen populace ridicules Edward and his mission, insisting that there never was a girl named Rowan…or if there ever was, she is no longer among the living. However, what Edward does not know is that the call for help will mean something more for his life than a possibility of redemption. Trying to unravel the secrets of Summersisle, the protagonist will be caught in a web of primitive rites and deadly betrayals, and each step he takes towards the missing girl will bring him a little closer to the unexplained and the supernatural.

Nicolas Cage has repeatedly defended the feature film Third parties

The film stars Nicolas Cage and Ellen Burstyn, but its cast also includes names like James Franco, Leelee Sobieski, Christa Campbell, Frances Conroy, Molly Parker, Kate Beahan, Diane Delano, Michael Wiseman and Aaron Eckhart, among others.

Curiosities

Robin Hardy asked not to be associated with ‘Wicker Man’

Robin Hardy, director and co-writer of the original film, and Christopher Lee, who played Summerisle in the original film, criticized the remake. Hardy withdrew his name from the film’s credits because he did not want to be associated with it.

For his part, Edward Woodward, protagonist of the original the wicker man (1973), has stated that although he was offered a role in the remake and turned it down, he was “surprisingly impressed by the quality of the script”.

‘The Wicker Man’ is the original 1973 film on which ‘Wicker Man’ was based. Third parties

Nicolas Cage objected to the criticism, claiming that the film was unintentionally funny, saying that he and Neil LaBute knowingly made the film an absurd black comedy and should have been seen and judged as such. That is why, although it was a failure, the film has become a cult work to this day.

The movie is considered a cult movie today. Third parties

‘Wicker Man’ and the bees

Throughout the film there are several references to bees and honey. For example, women on the island are beekeepers. In addition, their stamps are shaped like a bee, their website has a bee motif, the windows and interior design of their houses are honeycombed, yellow is a prominent color throughout the island.

‘Wicker Man’ has several references to the world of beekeeping and bees’ Third parties

Likewise, the island appears to be run as a matriarchal society, with a single female leader and the male inhabitants as submissive servants (they are also implied to be sex slaves). This refers to the fact that bees are eusocial, with a single fertile queen that lays eggs and directs the hive of worker bees and drones.

A film in which there is no lack of references and, if one does not take it very seriously, it can be the best way to spend a night on the sofa.