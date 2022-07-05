What to watch on Prime Video: A summer horror classic from one of the greatest directors of all time – CINEMABLEND

This movie traumatized beachgoers for generations, but it’s one of the freshest genre hits ever produced. ‘Jaws’ is an essential Steven Spielberg classic.

A film that forever traumatized a whole generation of bathers who already looked at the beach with different eyes. A powerful film that became one of the first great examples of the blockbuster film and forever changed the business and release model of great films. And a true horror classic. Jaws is still a reference after all these years, and a perfect movie to rescue in Amazon Prime Video these hot months.

He was not even 29 years old when Steven Spielberg embarked on the adventure of shooting his third feature film, the most ambitious of his career at the time. After a laborious and complex shoot, he shaped a perfect machinery with well measured suspense, hair-raising sequences, adventurous action, light humor and social criticism. And also a total summer movie.

The action moves to a small coastal town in the United States, which is looking forward to starting the summer season where they make August financially speaking. But they will run into more trouble than expected with unexpected and violent disappearances which, they will discover, are linked with a giant shark.

A local sheriff (Roy Scheider) will have to hunt down the threat to protect the town, especially when government authorities try to play swedish to try to save the summer season. Joining him will be an expert biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an accomplished and somewhat brooding sailor (Robert Shaw).

This leading trio is one of the keys why Shark It has become a classic. Its different but complementary characteristics, the common goal and the camaraderie that they forge in the second half of the film give it the charisma and emotional core necessary to add to the thrilling and spectacular experience related to the shark.

Managing that impressive animatronic was a pain for Spielberg, as well as having to shoot on the high seas – something he has since completely moved away from. However, it is undeniable that looks amazing on screen, and the filmmaker’s mastery of storytelling with images, building anticipation, or using perfect timing is impressive. Let’s remember, this was his third movie, and he wasn’t even in his thirties yet.

Its monumental success, underpinned by unprecedented promotion, forever changed how movies intended to be events were sold. That summer, despite the horror of the experience, everyone wanted to see Shark. And now that we are approaching its 50th anniversary, we still want to see Sharkeven if we don’t want to swim on the beach for a while afterwards (and it has merit, with the heat that it does).

You can see Shark in Amazon Prime Video. You can also see it on Netflix, Filmin or Movistar +.

