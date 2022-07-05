What is the minimum age to play Fortnite?

One of the most frequently asked questions regarding Fortniteespecially if you have minors in your care, is “What is the minimum age to play?“. In this section of our game guide we answer this question, and many other related ones. Let’s go there:

As we already told you in our guide for fathers and mothers, Fortnite is rated PEGI 12. In other words, the PEGI body, which is responsible for classifying and recommending video games by age in Europe based on their content, determines that Fortnite is recommended for players 12 years of age and older.

It happens that, as with the rest of videogames, this They are not laws written in stonebut recommendations; the last word will always have the parents or legal guardians of minors who want to play Fortnite.

The recommendation of 12 years and older by PEGI is for a particular reason: Fortnite is a shooting video game, and therefore contains violence. Happens that, Since the characters have the appearance of cartoons or 3D animated films, the violence depicted in this video game is not realistic. (no blood, dismemberment, or anything like that). That is to say, we are not facing a video game as raw as, for example, Mortal Kombat.

Fortnite also has various parental control optionssuch as limited time usage that adults can set to control both how long they are playing this video game and where it is accessed from.

How to download Fortnite?

