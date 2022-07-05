What is the highest grossing Tom Cruise movie in history?

Recently in an article on the internet it was known that someone took the arduous task of analyzing the movies starring Tom Cruise and the profits that these have generated, and as a result they came to the conclusion that for every word that comes out of their mouth, the actor in question produces an average of 7,000 dollars, imagine 7,000!

And the truth is that, when looking for more information about this gentleman, lhe numbers are truly staggering; He has been making successful films for decades in which he has not only acted, if not, he has also produced, not to mention his extraordinary physical condition at 60 years of age.

At the beginning of June, it premiered on cinema screens. ‘Top Gun Maverick’, the sequel to the film that starred himself in 1986 and that it turned out to be one of those sequels much announced, but not so expected.

You have to be honest, in addition to being a bit exhausted from ‘remakes’, ‘reboots’, prequels, sequels, etc. the first installment was quite a long time ago and, to tell the truth, it is not that entertaining; the story had a strange rhythm, as strange as the romance with the protagonist; nevertheless, the scenes on the planes managed to captivate an audience, which, although they did not attend the theaters as much, led ‘Top Gun’ to become a cult film and almost, the takeoff of the protagonist’s career.

What has been the highest grossing movie of Tom Cruise in its entire history?

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ already exceeds US $ 1,000 million at the box office worldwide and has become highest-grossing film starring Tom Cruise and the second from the distributor Paramount, after Titanic.

Success is a combination of nostalgia and quality of the film, the action scenes leave us glued to the chair, the connection with the first one is very good and the chemistry between the actors is very believable; however, it has been the word of mouth recommendation that has led more people to go to movie theaters to see it or even to repeat it.

Many of us grew up seeing to the star of ‘Jerry Maguire,’ playing solid roles in good movieswith one or another exception, but without losing consistency.

After seeing him during several installments of Mission: Impossible, doing his own stunts and action scenes or flying the planes in ‘Top Gun’ to not use scenes with special effects (even forcing the supporting actors to do the same), Cruise has managed to create that magic between the actor and the public that, without a doubt, allows us to conclude that he is a Hollywood superstar, and with this delivery he fulfills again.

