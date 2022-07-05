What is known about Stranger Things 5?

Will there be another season of Stranger Things?

Yes. The Duffer brothers, creators of the series, released a letter through The Hollywood ReporterBoth Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that the fifth season would be the last.

“Seven years ago, we planned the entire story arc of Stranger Things”detailed in the letter.

“At the time, we predicted that the story would last four to five seasons. It turned out to be too big to count in four, but, as you will see for yourselves, now we are hurtling towards our end.” As they explain, there are still between 80 and 120 hours of stranger thingsdepending on how many volumes the brothers split in season five.

It was too big to tell in four seasons

The Duffers recently commented in an interview with Collider that the running time of the fifth season will be with fewer episodes. “I think we’re aiming for eight [episodios] again,” said Matt Duffer. “We don’t want it to be 13 hours. We’re aiming for 10+ hours or something like that. I think it’s going to be longer than season 1 because we have a lot to finish, but I don’t think so. It will be as long as season four,” the Duffers wrote.

When does it come out?

The Duffers spoke with Variety about its tentative completion date, although it cannot take more than a year and a half, because it should be premiering on Netflix in the first months of 2024.

Cast of Stranger Things 5

Although it is premature to know if there will be any extra character and beyond those who have lost in life in the history of Hawkins.

So far they are expected to continue in the cast: