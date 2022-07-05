What is DC League of Super-Pets, in theaters in September

DC league of Super-Pets by Jared Stern, is an animated film that features the pets of the Justice League superheroes: Krypto, Superman’s dog, a hound named Ace (with super strength), a pig named PB (who can become a fearsome size), a turtle named Menton (who has the gift of super speed) and a squirrel named Chip (who gains electrical powers).

Here are all the details on cast. authors, synopsis, with posters, images from the film and the official trailer.

The cast

In the original version of the film Dwayne Johnson is the voice of Krypto Superdog flanked by Kevin Hart (the films Jumanji And The Secret Life of Pets), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, The magical school bus starts again, Ferdinand), John Krasinski (the films A Quiet Place – A quiet place, Free Guy – Hero for play), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, The party before the holidays, A girl disaster), Natasha Lyonne (Show Dogs – Let’s enter the scene, Ballmastrz: 9009), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maya and the Three Warriors), Marc Maron (Joker, GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, Captain Underpants – The movie ), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Duck Tales – Adventures of ducks) and Keanu Reeves (the saga Matrix and movies John Wick).

In the Italian version Lillo will lend his voice to Krypto Superdog while Maccio Capatonda will dub Asso the Bat-Hound.

The poster

DC League of Super-Pets



The authors

Jared Stern, experienced screenwriter and film consultant LEGO®, makes his directorial debut in an animated film. The screenplay, written by Stern himself with his longtime collaborator John Whittington, is based on the characters DC and Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. Executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti.

Stern’s creative team also includes production designer Kim Taylor (LEGO® Ninjago – The Movie) and editors David Egan (Game Night – Guess Who Dies Tonight?, How I spoil your holidays) and Jhoanne Reyes (Teen Titans GO!, Young Justice). The music is by Steve Jablonsky (The films Transformers).

Synopsis

In DC League of Super-Pets, inseparable best friends Krypto Superdog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side-by-side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets consisting of Ace the Bat-Hound, MP the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him. to save the superheroes.

DC League of Super-Pets USA / 2022 / Fantasy, Animation / 106 min. Directed by Jared Stern Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz Written by Bob Kane, Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Jared Stern, Bill Finger

Images

Trailer

DC League of Super-Petsmade by Seven Bucks Production, will be in Italian cinemas from 1 September 2022, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.