What do Chelito Delgado, Cata Domínguez and Carlos Rotondi have in common?

Carlos Rotondi is already a new player of La Maquina and although he arrived in Mexico a few days ago, he even lived with some sky-blue players last weekend, but there is something else, and that is that Cata Domínguez and the Argentine player have had something in common for a long time.

Rotondi officially signed with Cruz Azul this Monday, after having complied with all the protocol requirements, such as medical examinations as well as the financial details of the contract, but since everything is established, the club officially announced it through of his Twitter, where the Cordovan is seen capturing his signature in the company of Víctor Velázquez, president of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, Jaime Ordiales, sports president, the representatives of Rotondi and Chelito Delgado himself, former player of The Machine.

This weekend, Cata Domínguez celebrated her daughter’s birthday and did not hesitate to invite her teammates, among them, to Juan Escobar, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez and Iván Morales and of course Carlos Rotondi and Chelito Delgado, who were included in the celebration because they are old friends of Cata.

Why have Chelito, Cata and Rotondi been very close in recent days?

Since the name of Rotondi began to sound to reinforce the Cruz Azul also Chelito was present on social networks, something that caught the attention of sky-blue fansbecause the closeness with the player was great, but there is a compelling reason.

And it is that Cata Domínguez, Chelito Delgado and Rotondi are managed by the same agency that represents themso they let him see through a photograph on their social networks where they presumed it.

When could you debut?

It is expected that in the next few days he will be able to travel to the Mexican consulate in Central America to process his work visa and thus be able to be registered in Aztec soccer and be available under the command of Diego Aguirre.

