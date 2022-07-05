Viral and shows: new trial against Johnny Depp, the claims of Paulo Londra’s ex and the season finale of Stranger Things

A controversy resurfaces in Virales and shows with the request of Amber Hear to annul the sentence in favor of Johnny Depp. At the national level, the differences between Paulo Londra and Rocío Moreno also continue after the forceful statements on networks by the influencer. While social networks are all the rage with millions of users commenting on the season finale of Stranger Things.

Amber Heard asks to annul the sentence in favor of Johnny Depp

After the scandalous trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that ended up agreeing with the actor, the actress’s lawyer formally requested that the sentence be annulled or, failing that, a new trial be held. According to the arguments presented by the lawyer, there is no evidence to support the damages suffered by the plaintiff after the article by her ex-partner.

The legal battle between the two had a very high profile and media coverage in which the minute by minute of this dispute was recounted, the trigger of which was a text that Heard published in The Washington Post in 2018. Without naming him, in those lines he would have referred to the violence she suffered from Depp, with whom she was married for fifteen months. In response, the actor sued her for $50 million for defamation, and the actress returned a $100 million counterclaim for the same reason.

Since the result of the trial became known, the actress showed her dissatisfaction with the sentence, an issue that she ratified through the judicial presentation made by her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. In a document that she sent to the Virginia Justice, and as reported by LADbible, the lawyer requested that the decision be dismissed. In addition, she considered “excessive” the amount that her defendant must pay, and pointed out that “there is no evidence to support the verdict.”

This request from the Aquaman actress goes in the same direction as what she said after the ruling was known. Back then, on her Twitter account, Heard shared a disclaimer in which she expressed disappointment with the outcome, she said, despite the “mountain of evidence” she presented throughout the court process. .

Rocío Moreno and her download in networks

At the beginning of May and after an exhausting fight for which she had to go to court, Rocío Moreno managed to reach an out-of-court comprehensive agreement with Paulo Londra for the maintenance and care of her daughters, Isabella (2) and Francesca (6). months). It included, in addition to financial compensation for the influencer for the years of living together, the food quota, housing, social work and communication regimen for the girls. However, in the last few hours, the young woman made a publication in her Instagram stories that shows that the conflict with the ragpicker continues precisely because of this last point.

“How sad, they do not know the anguish and impotence that it feels to want to see your daughter and that they deny you. It is desperate to know that she is not with the person she corresponds to. That she does not comply with what was agreed, what was signed, for which we fought for so many months … It hurts, ”Rocío wrote with an emoji of a sad face. It should be remembered that, at the time of signing the agreement, Londra had a free visitation regime, but she only saw the oldest of the girls and, according to Moreno, she barely knew the baby.

After having managed to resolve his conflict with the producer Big Ligas and having fully returned to music at the hands of Warner Music, just a few days ago Paulo whitewashed his new romantic relationship with a young woman named Martina, whom he knew from high school. and with whom he would have met again last year at an alumni reunion. As it became known, both would be together since April and she herself was in charge of making the romance official by publishing photos of the couple on her social networks.

“It’s a mixture of feelings, but yes, everything is over. It is difficult, but we are now calmer”, Rocío had said at the exit of the court, after signing the agreement. And she added: “It is a victory more than anything for my girls, that I assured them a roof and I am very happy about this. It was difficult to see him, because he was a person that I loved very much and today I don’t know him. But I am happy”.

The agreement signed by Londra and Moreno included financial compensation, since she was studying Veterinary Sciences on the outskirts of Córdoba Capital when he proposed that they return to move in together. Also an alimony and “everything the girls need” for their support, such as payment apart from social work.

In the same way, the singer promised to offer a house so that Rocío and the little ones do not have to continue residing in the property that is next to their former in-laws and that the ragpicker had bought when they began to live together. And he established a communication regimen so that Paulo could reconnect with his daughters, especially with Francesca, whom he had only seen three times at the time of signing the agreement.

You may be interested in reading Viral and shows: The return of the Sanderson witches, new Marvel premiere and confirmed dates for Lollapalooza 2023

Fury for the season finale of Stranger Things

‘Stranger Things’ is the great jewel in the crown of Netflix. This season broke several records since its premiere: in its opening weekend, it became the most-watched English-language show in Netflix history. The company was surprised when volume 1 surpassed the second part of another of its productions, Bridgerton, with a record of 286.7 million hours viewed. Not inconsiderable brands precisely when the production company is facing a crisis due to the drop in subscribers -after the sudden growth that occurred during the coronavirus quarantine- that has forced the dismissal of hundreds of employees, under the argument of reducing costs.

In order to see season four, fans had to wait three years and only one year passes in history, a detail that did not go unnoticed by the public. For this, the production has received criticism about the appearance of the protagonists, who have grown along with the series. The producers acknowledge that the ideal would have been to film the last two seasons consecutively, as planned, but the pandemic prevented it and they are already thinking about how to solve this problem in the last one: “I am sure that we will take a leap in time” , declared Ross Duffer a few weeks ago.

The fourth season was the most challenging, according to the Duffer brothers. Also the scariest, according to the comments. The producers already know how the Hawkins mystery will end: “Seven years ago, we planned the entire Stranger Things story arc. At the time, we predicted that the story would last four to five seasons. It turned out to be too long to count in four, but, as you will see, we are now rushing towards our end, ”they expressed in a letter to fans.

However, there is still no date for the final premiere of the series because it has not even started filming, it is likely that the wait will end in 2024. According to recent statements by the Duffers for Variety, it will be in this installment when it is discovered the intriguing origin of the Upside Down.

Will it be the closing of such a successful production? In an interview for the same medium, they left the door open for speculation: “We have an idea for a spin-off that we are very excited about… but we haven’t told anyone about the idea yet, let alone written it. We think everyone, including Netflix, will be shocked when they hear the concept, because it’s so, so different.”

Meanwhile, volume 2 of season four of Stranger Things is available on the platform from the early hours of Friday, July 1.

Source: lanacion.com.ar / infobae.com