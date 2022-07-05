“Video clips have been macho and sexist for many years” | Melanie Anton, art director of some of the main clips of the urban scene

Anyone who has seen at least one frame of Dogville, by Lars von Trier, knows that the scenery and the space would respond more to the theater than to the cinema. Some of that architecture, but in pastel colors and with more friendly and flowery scenes than those starring Nicole Kidman, can be seen under a trap-esque heartbreak story in It’s not you, it’s Meby Maria Becerra and Danny Oceanjust one of the many videos in which Melanie Anton Defelippis participated as art director.

At twenty-seven, Melanie already has her style carved out: “I’m kind of fanciful, but at the same time colorful; I really like strange and unknown worlds,” he says.. She studied Image and Sound at the UBA and, while she was preparing to graduate in 2018, she began to work in the art of video clips, reaching over the years set and create sets for Duki, Cazzu, Dillom, Bizarrap, Nicky Nicole, C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso or YSY Abut also for Abel Pintos or Grandpa’s Pillsamong other projects.

The year after receiving I think Dajaus, a study of stage productions for videostogether with the industrial designer Agustín Jauregui. Between the chromatic design and the assembly of structures, they shaped a studio where they also give talks and courses, growing and adding more people to the team. A) Yes, they have made more than 200 music videos of the local and international scene.

“I was still finishing my degree at FADU, and I was dating Agustín, and he made custom-made furniture from the garage. Sometimes I helped him, while he started working on these video clips that were getting bigger and bigger. the possibility of these videos of Jimena, who until that moment had not released her music, her streak as a singer,” he says. the cobraby Jimena Barón, was one of the first to record as art director. From there, everything escalated. “The first video, as well as very big, but very big, that we made was Hurtsfrom Tini, when the pandemic was just ending“recalls a new milestone.

Melanie is based on framing and color, also on symmetries or lines and vanishing points. “I feel like all those little resources count for a little bit more of everything. I am also very vintage, there is something that generally inspires from the past times that I lovelike challenging myself to create something that resembles a certain era,” he says.

What you are looking for is leave your mark without neglecting that of the artist. And he gives as an example the fact of having worked with Abel Pintos, with more than 25 years of career, but also with María Becerra and other artists who emerged strongly during the pandemic. “Maintaining that is a challenge. That’s where ideas often come from, or searching and searching to say ‘OK, I mix this with this, but I want to get to this’, and a diagram is put together from which very nice things come out. In my case there is something in color or in color psychology or in color theory that usually inspires me a lot. when planning a new set, how to think about what the predominant color is going to be.

► To roll my life

Last year, the designer worked in Spain together with Agustín in the art direction of pietythe next film by Eduardo Casanova, produced by Alex de la Iglesia, which will be seen on Netflix. “We were living in Madrid for about three months, it was a flash. Coming from the field of video clips and publi, and going on to make a film, especially in Spain, with sets built with those people… Now we are waiting for it to be released, because it really was something much bigger“, He says.

On the other hand, two years ago, together with Sol Schostik, Melanie created Bebas, an audiovisual production company that seeks to promote the inclusion of women in the audiovisual worldwhere they seek to assemble filming teams with a greater number of women.

“For many years, in their video clips, many music artists have put women in a very object, sexist, sexist and horrible place, which is slowly changing. Video clips are now more artistic, more cinematographic, more visual, and move away from this thing of wanting to sell or gain views with a woman’s body.”

In that sense, he acknowledges regarding his first works: “For many years it was like that, especially in what has to do with more urban music. And these videos, with which I started, where in some I not only did not like aesthetically what I was doing, but I did not like the message that the artist or the song was giving“, he says. Although he rescues the experience and the possibility of learning.

–How do you experience that possibility with Bebas?

–It is very important because it is like taking a place that was always made by men. So, when a woman or a group of women takes a place, she also puts her own point of view on it and fortunately that is changing. And it is also a bit like a responsibility to plant a flag. We are women, we are going to give another vision to all this that has always been so from the macho world.