update the browser version as soon as possible

Share

It is very important that you update to the latest version of Google Chrome as soon as possible

Google has announced an update to Chrome for Android and Windows, which arrives to correct a major security flaw, the fourth so far this year. Apparently, the vulnerability would already be the target of some attacks, and for that reason it is recommended install the latest version of Google Chrome as soon as possible on the devices.

The company has preferred keep vulnerability details to yourself until most users have upgraded to the latest version of the browser. However, the name of the gap has been shared: CVE-2022-2294.

Google Chrome 103 can now be downloaded on Windows and Android

Despite not having shared too much data about the vulnerability, the company has indicated that this was reported by one of the Avast Threat Intelligence team members, and is described as a “WebRTC heap buffer overflow”. They also claim to be aware of an exploit for CVE-2022-2294.

The breach was reported by researchers on July 1, and the Google Chrome team developed a patch to address the vulnerability, which was released on Monday, July 4. As of today, the update that protects users from the threat is now available on Android and Windows.

In the case of Android, the version of Chrome that includes the patch for this vulnerability is 103.0.5060.71, already available in the Google Play Store. In the case of Windows, it is version 103.0.5060.114, and its deployment will begin in the coming days.

How to know the version of an application installed on Android

Those who use Chrome as their default browser should make sure install the latest version of the app as soon as possible to stay safe from the threat described by Google. Once more users upgrade to the latest version, full details of the CVE-2022-2294 vulnerability will be made public.

Related topics: Google Chrome

Share

We are on Google News! To follow