Tom Hanks suffers strong tremors in his last public act and the alarms go off

The 65-year-old actor is promoting his latest film, a biopic of Elvis made by austin butler, and has sparked concern among fans and followers. It was in his last act, on the Gold Coast, in Australia. Up on a big stage and in the middle of the speech, Tom Hanks he began to experience strong tremors in his right hand. He tried to disguise it by changing the height of the microphone, but finally had to catch it with his left hand so that it wouldn’t fall to the ground.

The social networks they echoed the unpleasant moment and the theories have not been long in coming: could it be a consequence of the actor’s diabetes? Or will they be secondary effects of the Covid that he overcame a few months ago? Other users have highlighted the thinness of the actor or the visible aging that he has experienced in recent months.

“God forbid it’s just adrenaline and nerves!”; “I love Tom Hanks. I saw him on screen recently and I thought he looked really skinny. I hope he’s okay”; “He looks like he has suddenly aged, he has lost weight”; “Unfortunately, his declining health points to possible Parkinson’s” or “he is diabetic. This happens to my mother when she lowers her blood sugar” are some of the messages that invade social networks in the last hours.

The actor, winner of two Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, has been married to Rita Wilson for 34 years and is the father of four children: two with her (Chester and Truman) and two from a previous marriage (Colin and Elizabeth).