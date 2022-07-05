Tom Hanks questions that Chris Evans replaced Tim Allen in ‘Lightyear’

Actor Tom Hanks, who brought the Woody’s character in the franchise toy storywondered why Disney didn’t include in their animated film Lightyear a Tim Allenwho will accompany him in the voice of Buzz, and instead will include Chris Evanswho has defended its inclusion, as well as censorship in countries such as the United Arab Emirates after showing a kiss between a same-sex couple.

“In fact, I wanted to be face to face with Tim Allen and then they wouldn’t let Tim Allen do it. I do not understand that”, he told CinemaBlend. Hanks played the popular cowboy in the original film – which hit theaters in nineteen ninety five– and repeated it in the sequels of 1999, 2010 and 2019.

That is why something normal was done to him when he heard that the astronaut would have a film based on his story that Allen would reprise the role. From the start the company claimed it was not based on the toy, but on the astronaut who inspired it.

“Here’s the thing: I want to go back to the movies with a bunch of strangers and come out with something in common. That’s what I want to do and go see a movie with [Allen]I’m looking forward to that”, he assured. Instead, she realized that the equipment is new.

The controversy behind ‘Lightyear’

Since its premiere, the film has had to deal with the fact that approximately 14 countries did not allow one of its scenes. Buzz, a legendary space ranger, has as a friend a colleague who marries a woman. Given this, Chris Evans responded.

“The truth is that those people are idiots. There will always be fearful and uninformed people who prefer to cling to the past. They are like dinosaurs“, said to Guardian.

“Every time there has been a social breakthrough as we woke up, American history, human history is one of constant awakening and social growth and that is what makes us good,” he added.