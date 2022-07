If ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ became the most successful premiere in Tom Cruise’s career, this film was one of his biggest failures.

Some movies get poor reception from audiences when they’re in theaters, but are quite successful months or years later on streaming platforms. Such is the case of the much-criticized film suicide squadwhich is one of the most viewed content on HBO Max since its launch in October last year.

Starring Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis, the 2017 film recounts how adventurer Nick Morton and investigator Jenny Halser find a secret place that houses the tomb of Ahmanet, an ancient princess who was imprisoned centuries ago in Egypt. Unbeknownst to Nick and Jenny, they will bring back the evil and powerful princess..

According to review site Rotten Tomatoes, The Mummy is one of the two worst-reviewed Cruise films—alongside Cocktailwhich you can also see in Star Plus — with a passing percentage of 16%. In the year it was released, Variety published an article that attributes much of the bad reviews to the actor, since, according to the outlet, he had an excessive amount of control over the film.

Alex Kurtzman did not have much experience as a director and Cruise has been a producer on most of his projects. “It felt more like Cruise was the real director, dictating the major action sequences and orchestrating the production,” the article reads. Although many followers of the protagonist of Top Gun applaud his work as a producer, this time it was not so.

Tom Cruise was singled out for intervening too much in the film’s script.



“The actor personally commissioned two other writers along with Christopher McQuarrie write a new script. His writers reinforced his role. In the original script, Morton and the mummy had nearly equal screen time. The writers also added a twist that made Cruise’s character possessed, to give him a more dramatic arc.” Kurtzman has even said on several occasions that The Mummy It is the biggest failure of his life, both personally and professionally.. “I tend to take the point of view that you don’t learn anything from successes, but from failures. There are a million things I regret, but he also gave me a lot of beautiful gifts. I didn’t become a director until I did that movie, and it wasn’t because it was well directed, but because it wasn’t,” he added.

With just over $400 million dollars grossed at box offices around the world, The Mummy seeks to reach a new audience to please in the catalog of Star Plus.