Tom Cruise: They are the girlfriends that the actor of “Top Gun: Maverick” has had

Tom Cruise He has been for years one of the most attractive actors in the world of Hollywood. It is true that he has been associated with many women, although most are just rumours; however, he has officially had beautiful actresses and singers as partners. He is the target of envy for any man.

In the last year he has been linked to Hayley Atwell because they were caught together outside the film sets. Could it be that they have something more than just fellowship or friendship? Neither of them has confirmed (or denied) the speculations but they continue to happily accompany each other to events.

ex-girlfriends of tom cruise

Melissa Gilbert She is one of the celebrities with whom Tom Cruise dated in the early 1980s. Both were teenagers and confirmed that there had never been a more passionate encounter between them, just good kisses.

Later dated rebecca de mornay who was his partner in “Risky Business”. In an interview some years later, she assured that Tom Cruise matured with her since they were together two and a half years after the film.

Cruise is said to have also dated the singer cher back in 1985. The singer confirmed it a few years later in an interview for The Daily Mail and another for Oprah Winfrey. “I lived in his apartment. I was crazy about him. He was wonderful”Told him.

met at a dinner mimi rogers And they fell in love. They decided to get to the altar in May 1987, but their marriage only lasted three years because the divorce happened in 1990.

That same year of the separation, he remarried but this time with one of the most famous and beautiful actresses in the industry: Nicole Kidman. He met her at the casting of “Days of Thunder” and they were totally crushed. “He surprised me. I fell madly and passionately in love. He consumed me. I was desperate to have a baby with him. I didn’t care if we were married. That’s what I wish I had done.”Kidman confessed in an interview for Vanity Fair.

They adopted Connor and Bella together, they formed a beautiful and very loving family but it didn’t last long. In 2001 their story ended in an unexpected divorce.

After ending his second marriage, Tom Cruise dated Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. It did not last long because in 2004 they separated although they remained good friends and see each other and talk often.

Finally he remarried for the third time, this time with Katie Holmes in 2006. That same year they became parents to their little daughter Suri. They appeared as a beautiful happy family but in 2012 they announced their separation apparently due to Tom’s beliefs.

He has been seen later with some other celebrities like Vanessa Kirby or Cameron Diaz but no relationship has been confirmed. He may be looking to stay single or has been pretty low key with the press after his failed relationships.

