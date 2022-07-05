Tom Cruise and a shocking image of “Mission Impossible 7″ where he takes a big risk again

It’s time to choose a side. “Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence” part 1, starring Tom Cruise, will be released exclusively in theaters, in 2023.

This year will remain in the memory of Tom Cruise as one of the best of his career. The actor, who has just turned 60, is pleased. the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick It put it back on the front pages of every publication as it outperforms the world box office numbers every week. It has grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

But, not content with this success, Cruise has in view the arrival in theaters of another film. This is the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Onewhere he puts on the suit of agent Ethan Hunt who will hit the big screen in 2023. With an eighth film confirmed, the director Christopher McQuarriededicated a happy birthday to him with a photo of one of Tom’s most risky scenes in the middle of filming Mission Impossible 8 (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two).

The actor celebrated his 60th birthday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race, where he went to see his great friend Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

In the picture you can see the actor from Magnolia hanging and taking with his hands from the wing of a red biplane (The same one that we saw in a prerecorded message that was broadcast on the comic-con in April from the film set in South Africa). Cruise He is known in the industry for not using doubles to carry out risk scenes since he decides to put the body to give more credibility to his characters and interpretations.

The photo got thousands of retweets in a short period of time and in fact the actor who accompanied him in the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell, He posted the photo with the following sentence: “TC (Tom Cruise), there is simply no one like you. Keep holding on there. Happy Birthday!”.

With this image from “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two”, the director of the film dedicated a happy birthday to Tom Cruise @chrismcquarrie



Let us remember that the seventh film of Mission Impossible It was going to be released in July of this year, but the thousands of interruptions in the filming of the film (due to the impact of the pandemic) meant that the release would only take place next year. The release date of the first part will be July 14, while the second part (the eighth film in the saga) will only arrive on June 28, 2024, one year after the premiere of the seventh installment.

Cruise For his part, he celebrated his 60th giving encouragement to his friend Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time Formula 1 champion was running the Grand Prix in Great Britain on Sunday and Cruise did not want to miss it. “He is a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,” she told him. Cruise a Sky Sports before the race started. lewis hamilton achieved third place and the race was won by Carlos Sainz of the team Ferrari.

The premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” does not stop growing and became the highest grossing film of Cruise’s career (Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick continues in theaters, while Impossible Mission: Death Sentence It would be released in July of next year.

KEEP READING:

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ and “Stranger Things” created an epic finale: know all the details

Gillian Anderson would join the X-Men universe

“Rescue Mission 2″: Joe Russo reveals more details of the sequel with Chris Hemsworth