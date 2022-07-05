Tlalpan spends 400 thousand pesos on soft drinks, coffee, tea and cookies, with a surcharge

The Mayor Tlalpanwhich heads Alpha Gonzalezdelivered a contract of 400 thousand pesos for the acquisition of cookies, coffee, tea, sugar and soft drinks, products that have a premium in the agreement.

In accordance with contract AT-2022-077-ADQ, the agreement is with the natural person Lesly Antonia Rodríguez García.

In the document signed by the Director General of Administration of Tlalpan, Martin Vargas Dominguezthe acquisition is justified as follows:

“That the Mayor’s Office requires the acquisition of food products and beverages for people, for which the subdirectorate of general services, through whose owner is Lic. José Luis Clavellina Castillo, requests the acquisition of the goods from the supplier that offers the better market conditions in terms of price, quality and opportunities in favor of the Mayor’s Office”, he describes in the declarations of the agreement.

In the product list Assorted Rico cookies of 500 grams appear for 81 pesos (the Cuétara brand box, however, in self-service stores, such as Chedraui, has a cost of 49.5 pesos, that is, 63.3 percent overprice.

They also contemplate Coca Cola, in a 355-milliliter can, where they contemplate it at a value of 18 pesos, when in the supermarket it costs 15 pesos.

The Coca Cola, of 3 liters, is assigned a price of 44 pesos, one more peso above the market value.

In the list there is also ground and roasted grain coffee in a half kilo bag, with a cost of 185 pesos; 60 and 120 gram soluble coffee, Nescafé brand, 68 and 136 pesos, respectively; Soluble coffee in a box with 50 sachets of 2 grams for 130 pesos.

Chamomile, mint, cinnamon and lemon tea is added, with 25 envelopes brand La Pastora, for 21 pesos.

In addition, the contract includes sugar substitutes, sugar and soft drinks, in different sizes and flavors.

The term of the contract, with a maximum value of 400 thousand pesos, is from March 7 to December 31, 2022.

