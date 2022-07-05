Thor returns in Love and Thunder with a download of rock and roll

Thor It is a film that boasts, in its villain, one of the performances with the most emotional strength in the 36 stories – between series and movies – presented to date by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Christian bale (Batman: The Black Knight Y Ford vs. ferrari) is an adversary that even Odin’s son may not be able to defeat without help.

After 9 years, the MCU unites Chris Hemsworth (Thor) with Natalie Portman (Dr. Jane Foster) again, and explains to the audience the reasons that led the couple to end their relationship.

Portman returns more powerful than ever, fighting a very real and ruthless enemy.

Already in his first film as director of the MCU, Thor: RagnarökWaititi sports the Led Zeppelin classic Immigrant Song. In love and thunderseveral shots display iconic Guns’N’Roses music, which help to emotionally deepen key moments in the story narrated by the filmmaker.

The filmography is beautiful, with the special effects that can be expected from a top-of-the-line Hollywood movie. Visually it takes risks as in black and white, reminiscent of Sin City (2005).

Thor: Love and Thunder finds its protagonist with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and follows the prince of Asgard in his search for purpose and identity, after having lost his mother, his father, his brother, his childhood friends and more than half of the inhabitants of his kingdom so far in the MCU . Having recovered his physical fitness, he begins to seek emotional recovery.

The themes of the story of the fourth installment of the God of Thunder are the loss of faith, revenge and redemption through love, and talk about how many times the nature of what we need to heal our wounds can surprise us.