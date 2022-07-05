Thor Love and Thunder, actors and characters: who is who in the Marvel movie | MCU nnda nnlt | FAME

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) expands and this week “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres. Titled in Spanish as “Thor: love and thunder”, the film is directed by Taika Waititi and narrates the new adventures of the famous character played by Chris Hemsworth.

Thus, beyond the famous Australian actor, the film introduces us to the famous stars: Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and more in the main roles. In that sense, it is important that you know who makes up the cast of the feature film and what roles they play.

Therefore, below, meet the actors and characters of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. discover like this who’s who in the Marvel Studios movie.

WHO IS WHO IN “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?

1. Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson

He is the famous avenger and former king of Asgard, based on the mythological deity of the same name. Taika Waititi revealed that, in the film, Thor is going through a midlife crisis, as he’s “just trying to figure out his purpose.”

Chris Hemsworth is the protagonist of “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel)

2. Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor

The astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Thor returns to Marvel as the superhero mighty thor. It has been confirmed that her character will also adopt the tragic story of cancer in the comics, in which Jane Foster battles the deadly disease as she saves the world on a daily basis.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel)

3. Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

This is the king of New Asgard, based on the mythological being Brunilda. Taika Waititi said that Valkyrie had to adjust to the bureaucratic aspects of governing, away from the battlefield, such as dealing with infrastructure, economics, and receiving delegates from other countries.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

4. Christian Bale as Gorr, the butcher god

Also know as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (in English: Gorr the God Butcher). This is a galactic assassin who seeks the extinction of the gods. Oscar winner Christian Bale thus enters the MCU.

Christian Bale as Gorr, the butcher god (Photo: Marvel Studios)

5. Taika Waititi as Korg

Director Taika Waititi’s character was one of the first to be confirmed in the film. He is a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor.

Taika Waititi is Korg in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

6. Stephen Murdoch as Miek

This is a small purple alien who is a companion of Korg. His participation in the fourth Thor movie has been confirmed.

KORG AND MIEK, last seen in “Thor: Ragnarok”. Now they return in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel)

7. Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star Lord

Actor Chris Pratt returns to the MCU as the famous Star-Lord. While it is unclear what role he will play in the final film, he does appear in the official trailer for “Thor 4″.

Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel)

8. Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

As of now, it is unknown what part of the film Drax and his teammates will be involved in. However, his presence will be important, as Thor will need as much help as he can to defeat Gorr.

Drax is played by Dave Bautista (Photo: Marvel)

9. Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Of all the ‘Guardians’, we have noted the close relationship between him and Thor. Therefore, it would not be surprising if it grows during the events of the new Marvel movie.

Rocket and Thor in Endgame. They will meet again in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel)

10. Vin Diesel as Groot

Wherever Rocket goes, Groot will follow. Thus, everything seems that the beloved character will be almost the same age and appearance that he had in “Avengers: Endgame”.

Vin Diesel plays the alien Groot (Photo: Marvel)

11. Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Klementieff is another confirmed actress in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. While her time on the film will likely be brief, hopefully we’ll get to see more details of her character in the film.

12. Karen Gillan as Nebula

The actress previously teased how the film was “really, really funny and crazy and wild” and would give the audience more of that dry, mean-spirited humor that Nebula is known.

13. Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri

Although the character briefly participated during “Avengers: Endgame”, this will be the actor’s first real appearance since 2017.

14. Russell Crowe as Zeus, the other God of Thunder

This character is the king of the Olympians, based on the homonymous deity of Greek mythology. The original announcement of his participation noted that his role was small. In that sense, he would only appear in a couple of important scenes in the film.

Russell Crowe as Zeus, the other God of Thunder in “Thor Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel)

15. Akosia Sabet as Bastet

Marvel released an image of Valkyrie and Jane on Zeus’ Olympus, and, right in the frame in the bottom right corner, was the legendary figure: the Egyptian goddess of the hearth.

16. Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjostr, Thor’s goats

The two mythical goats are staples of Thor’s Norse mythology. Given their extravagant concepts, Taika Waititi has decided to include them in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

17. Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon as Thor’s fake brothers

The two actors will return as Thor’s fake brothers and in the same outfits they had on when their father, Odin, died in Norway.

18. Melissa McCarthy as Hela, the fake sister

Like the two previous actors, everything seems to indicate that Melissa McCarthy would give life to a false version of Hela, the superhero’s sister. The actress was seen on set in the outfit of the character played by Cate Blanchett in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

19. Sam Neill as the fake Odin

Sam Neill will join Hemsworth, Damon and McCarthy to play the infamous Odin. It is presumed that his participation will be very brief, unlike his recent success “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

20. Jamie Alexander as Sif

Last seen in the fourth episode of the Disney Plus series “Loki”, actress Jamie Alexander returns to the MCU with this film.

Jaimie Alexander is Lady Sif in the MCU (Photo: Thor / Marvel)

21. Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster

There are rumors that Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as the Grandmaster from “Thor: Ragnarok.” Will Thor think of asking for his help in defeating Gorr? We’ll find out in the movie.

Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster (Photo: Thor: Ragnarok / Marvel)

WHAT IS “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” ABOUT?

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the God of Thunder embarks on a journey totally different from anything he has ever experienced: the search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin they call Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, whose goal is the extinction of the gods.

To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who—to Thor’s surprise—inexplicably manages to wield her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.