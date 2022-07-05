Thor 4’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Isn’t As Positive As Ragnarok’s

We already have the Rotten Tomatoes score for Thor 4, the new adventure of the God of Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder already has a score on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, the new adventure of the God of Thunder has an approval percentage of 71% with an average score of 6.80 and 114 reviews counted. For this occasion, reviews have not been as positive as they were for Ragnarok, however, remain positive. In turn, the film has an average Metacritic score of 63 out of 100 based on 37 reviews.

In love and thunder, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) will have to join forces with Jane FosterNatalie Portmanwho wields mjolnir as the new Goddess of Thunder, to fight Christian Bale’s Gorr. In her new adventure, she will also accompany him Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Y Korg (Taika Waititi).

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jamie Alexander as Sif Y Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as Guardians of the GalaxyThor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters.