‘Thor 4’: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson surprise with looks inspired by ‘Clueless’ – CINEMABLEND

During the press tour of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the actresses appeared with these nineties looks that seem to be taken from the movie starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd.

Starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Paul Rudd, Clueless is undoubtedly one of the youth films that marked a before and after in the fashion of the 90s. The iconic looks worn by cher Y Dionne They have been recreated over the years and this time the actresses Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson seem to have put together their best version of these.

On the occasion of the premiere of the production starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, the actresses began meeting for the first day of the press tour of the fourth installment of God of Thunder. Y It was Portman herself who shared through her account Instagram the photograph with his co-star making reference to the 1995 feature film.



Instagram @natalieportman Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson during the ‘Thor 4’ press tour



“Having a ‘clueless’ moment with @tessamaethompson during yesterday’s @Thorofficial interviews ❤️ + ⚡️”,

The reactions of the Internet were not expected after fans will find the clear reference to the iconic yellow plaid outfit of the character of Silverstone and the gray plaid outfit of the character of Stacey Dash. Making it clear that they appreciated the effort made by the also protagonists of The Black Swan and Creed: heart of a champion.

Inspired by the times grungy early in the decade, costume designer Mona May was recognized for her work on clueless and its influence on the fashion of the 90s and early 2000s, with the aforementioned outfits, the mythical slip dress red and sets crop top that actress Brittany Murphy wore during production.



paramount Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash outfits became a reference of the nineties.



With the clear influences of the 80s and 90s reigning in the new Marvel Studios production, It seems that its protagonists decided to take the theme to their meetings with the press and we loved the result. Remember that Thor: Love and Thunder’ arrives this July 6 at Mexican movie theaters, don’t forget to buy your tickets!