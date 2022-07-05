This Motorola mobile has just set a new power record in AnTuTu

Share

Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo’s mobile department, confirms that the record score of 1,114,761 units registered in AnTuTu corresponds to the Motorola Moto X30 Pro, the popular ‘Frontier’.

we already knew that Motorola was going to introduce us to the famous Frontier throughout this same month of July, although from China no specific dates have been offered yet for an event in which Lenovo will play the beans for the important second half of 2022 that we have just started.

Be that as it may, the debut of this first smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera is drawing near and the quality of the leaks continues to grow, so we can now tell you that on Weibo they state that Lenovo will commercially call this mobile as Motorola Moto X30 Proalso bringing us their first steps in performance tests breaking records on AnTuTu.

The truth is that we have to thank the GizmoChina colleagues for having recovered this capture from local social networks, where Chen Jingeneral manager of Lenovo’s mobile department, confirmed that these 1,114,761 points effectively correspond to what will be his next flagship phones with 200 megapixel camera.

We are before a new record in AnTuTu, where Xiaomi had managed to win first place among the top of the range with the 1,113,135 points of the recently presented Xiaomi 12S Pro. It will surely be an ephemeral record, since the ASUS ROG Phone 6 It will also arrive in the next few hours at full power, although it is noteworthy that a smartphone not intended for games, exceeds precisely these phones gaming.

First image of the best Motorola Frontier: here is the famous 200 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor

This is everything we know about the Motorola Moto X30 Pro

To have so much power it is obvious that Motorola will resort to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with TSMC’s new 4 nanometer lithographywhich has already been shown to be more efficient and powerful than the one used by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that was manufactured by Samsung.

For the rest, there has been talk of a minimalist design with high-quality materials, in which a 6.67-inch curved OLED panel and FHD+ resolution with a 144 hertz refresh rate never seen in court premium.

In the memory configuration we will see 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storagetogether with a 4,500 mAh battery and a system of fast charging up to 120 watts that would drop to 30 or 50 W if we use wireless charging with the Qi standard.

As for the photographic sensors, we will indeed have the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP accompanied by a dual dual-tone LED flash and two additional cameras, surely an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens to add versatility and zoom to the recipe. On the front, another sensor 60 megapixels would also raise the level of selfie.

As for the presentation, well, we do know that it will take place in July, although he will probably leave at the end of the monthbecause the classic has not yet been sent to the media ‘save the date’ which usually serves as an invitation and confirmation of the event… We will have to be careful!

All Motorola plans for 2023 revealed (includes rollable mobile)

