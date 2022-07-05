This journalist has already seen ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and what does she say to expect from the new film by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman | Cinema | Entertainment

Action, romance, horror, drama, superheroes, tragedy, comedy… try to pigeonhole Thor: Love and Thunder in a single film genre is one of the first mistakes that the public should avoid Well, as already stated Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studiosduring the recent premiere of the tape in Los Angeles, the production is “in the genre of Taika Waititi”, its extravagant director, who was also in charge of Thor: Ragnarök (2017). By the time audiences are done watching it, they’ll know exactly what Feige was referring to.

Though the promotional trailer exudes humorand indeed there will be many jokes during the two hours of film, the beginning turns somber to stage Gorr, the butcher god (Christian Bale)the new enemy of the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth).

The fans are have kept in expectation for the interpretation that Bale could offerwho this time takes off his Batman mask (whom he played in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy) to wear Gorr’s faded, bleached, light unicolor suit—perhaps one of the simplest outfits ever worn by a Marvel villain—but what enough to complement its terrifying image.

the Oscar winner Taika Waititi (for best adapted screenplay, JojoRabbit2019) decides not to make curious fans wait any longer to see Bale and it gives the actor the prominence of the great opening minutes. Those opening scenes will make it clear who is Gorr and where does his desire for revenge against all the gods come from. It is an origin not far removed from the history of the villain in the comics, although Bale’s performance adds a new dimension of human frailty and deep bitterness, mesmerizing the audience.

We know it’s Thor’s fourth solo film, but Gorr’s presence is so attractive that, even with little screen time, Bale manages to earn a privileged place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Christian Bale had to spend almost four hours a day in the makeup chair to physically transform himself into Gorr. Photo: The Universe

After the opening credits of Marvel –which vibrate with the notes of an energetic electric guitar–, the tone of the tape changes to launch a very enjoyable review of Thor’s life and tell what happened to him after the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). If we recall, the god of thunder became depressed and isolated after Thanos wiped out half the population of the universe. Although Thor got the precise weapon to destroy it, he couldn’t stop it in time.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the hero is still in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with whom he left on his ship at the end of Avengers: Endgamehas recovered his muscles and has focused on cultivating his inner peace, although Star Lord (Chris Pratt) manages to perceive that an internal emptiness torments Thor, although he tries to hide it. What will Thor need to be happy again and find his destiny? Of course, love, as the title of the film already announces.

Director Taika Waititi (right) and Chris Hemsworth on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Photo: The Universe

Then The audience goes on to discover the second great mystery of the film: how Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s ex-girlfriend, became Mighty Thor. The writers correctly respond on how the blonde heroine obtained her superpowers, managing to amaze the audience and Thor himself, almost at the same time, because when he sees her again the hero will suffer a small but intense panic attack. But not only had he lost Jane’s love, Thor also let loose the authority over his old hammer, which now obeys exclusively the new heroine.

The reunion of the ex-lovers will be marked by comedy as well as drama (the genres are easily confused in this brilliant script) and excites the public about the possibility of resuming that romance that started strong, but that was diluted in the UCM since Thor, a dark world (2013) (Portman’s last appearance as Jane Foster).

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth are reunited in the new film from Marvel Studios. Photo: The Universe

The heroes They won’t have much time to hold hands or discuss the reasons for their separation, as Gorr’s plan is set in motion by attacking New Asgard.the small terrestrial coastal town where the surviving Asgardians migrated and now has Valkyria (Tessa Thompson) as its king. To defend themselves against the great threat that is approaching, Thor, Jane and Valkyria will look to other gods for support, including the mighty Zeus (Russell Crowe).

With that intention they arrive at the luxurious and gigantic golden palace of Zeus, in The Omnipotence City. Although these events have a funny and even absurd tone, they should not be underestimated, as they will become highly relevant, especially when viewers face the first post-credit scene.which will clearly mark the direction that this new phase of movies and series will take from Marvel Studios.

Just as Taika gracefully jumps from drama to comedy to horror, he also tinkers with the film’s visual aesthetic. The vibrant and explosive color has a great role in this film, but also the gray and worn tones, which reach their maximum splendor during the trip to Gorr’s lair. (The Shadow Realm, Kingdom of Shadows), where an epic battle will take place that will especially dazzle those who decide to see this production in Imax format.

The outcome of the production concludes with the premise that love is definitely the greatest force in the universe and that courage is found even in the smallestwhile offering new clues that connect this film with other productions of phase 4 of the UCM, such as Eternals (2021) and Moon Knight (2022).

The public can be calm, Chris Hemsworth does not say goodbye to Thor yet, because after an optimistic and moving second post-credits scene, where another much-loved character appears, it is announced that the hero will return.