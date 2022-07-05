This is what you should know about Gorr, the villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they have always divided the opinions between the fans and the spectators between the more than 20 productions. We have seen extremely complex and interesting characters (some more than others, it is fair to say), and now it is the turn of cap on Thor: Love and Thunder.

This fourth installment starring Chris Hemsworthalso the second under the direction of Taika Waititi, shows us a Thor who comes out of an emotional crisis after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. As he discovers what his life goal is, she is faced with a new threat called Gorr or “The Butcher of the Gods”.

This subject, played by Christian Bale, is in a an age-old quest to kill every god in the universe, and Thor’s name is on the list. The god of thunder, along with Valkyrie and Mighty Thor (Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, respectively), must defeat this powerful entity that threatens to make the universe chaos by leaving communities without deities.

Who is Gorr and what is his history in the comics?

Of course, Waititi took a lot of creative liberties with the character of Gorr.which came to the world in the first issue of Thor: God of Thunder by Jason Aaron. For starters, there’s the character’s physique, which has been heavily criticized since the first images of Bale as Gorr came out.

Gorr is an alien, and his face does not look like that of a human, but in the tape this is not preservedas the New Zealand director found a resemblance between the Gorr of the comics and Voldemort from the Harry Potter film saga. To avoid comparisons, he made the decision to leave a more human aspect.

As for its origin, there are some details that also changed to adjust it to the needs of the film and its main characters: Thor and Mighty Thor. So who is Gorr? Here we tell you about this character and his first appearance in the comics.

*They must know that everything you read has no spoilers about the movie nor does he make comparisons with the character on the screen.

Christian Bale as Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ / Photo: Marvel Studios.

Gorr’s Planet

Gorr comes from such an inhospitable planet and whose climatic conditions are so disastrous, that it doesn’t even have a name. This is how it is presented in history, 3 thousand years before, in a completely hostile setting on a “nameless planet”. so to mention the specific origin of the character is quite complicated.

But judging by the illustrations, it is a completely arid place with desert tones. When we meet Gorr, he is wandering along with his mother and some members of his (strictly religious) tribe, dehydrated and hungry facing the terrible conditions of the geography… and also the abandonment of the gods that force them to face that.

First page of “Thor: God of Thunder” with the presentation of Gorr / Photo: Marvel Studios

The death of his family and the worship of the gods

Gorr’s introduction occurs when he is a child and lives alone with his mother (the rest of his family is dead). This last dies in the first pages when facing some wild creatures to save little Gorr, who must run away to be left alone.

In the following vignettes, we already see Cap as an adult with his pregnant wife and their last child. Both mourn the death of one of their offspring in the face of the conditions of the place and the impossibility of the tribe to find a place that bears fruit and keeps them safe.

One day, his wife dies under terrible circumstances, and due to lack of water and food, his last descendant loses his life. Gorr decides, against the customs of his people, to bury his son, and begins to blaspheme against the gods who, he says, abandoned them long ago and they have never answered their prayers.

The tribal leaders decide to expel him from the community and leave him to his fate. Gorr asks the gods, for the last time, to give him a quick death… but they don’t even listen to him. As he lies dying in the desert, he meets a pair of gods who fight to the death.

Gorr buries his son in the comic “Thor: God of Thunder” / Photo: Marvel Comics

The meeting with the gods

When Gorr thinks he’s going to lose his life, A huge noise wakes him up and makes him meet a pair of gods who are fighting to the death. One of them (whose first name is not mentioned) is dead, leaving behind a huge black sword, the same one that wounded the other gravity god.

Gorr walks over to see what’s up, and the god in golden armor asks for his help, but Gorr decides to ignore it facing the cruel fate in which his family lost their lives and he has been left alone. So he takes the black sword, which goes by the name of Necrosword, and kills the god.

After doing this, Gorr acquires a special power, and recognizing his new conditions, he decides to start a hunt to kill all the gods of creation. Soon it is known that the sword corresponds to Knull, god of symbiotescreating a relationship with the Venom character.

Image from the comic “Thor: God of Thunder” about the gods that Gorr finds / Photo: Marvel Comics

A planet of gods/slaves

Soon, Gorr puts his plan into motion and begins to assassinate different gods, unleashing chaos on some worlds. But the most interesting thing is that acquires so much power, that now he has the ability to create worlds. So he decides to build a planet that serves as a prison for some gods.

He puts some gods to death immediately, but others he subdues as slaves for centuries, and puts them to perform forced labor against a loss of their powers or strength. Anyone who disobeys is crucified on a hill.

The conditions in which the gods survive are horrific. Some, as we mentioned, are crucified in the form of punishment, some others are flogged for breaking the rules and the rest, perform forced labor in what they Gorr builds a bomb that aims to destroy all the gods in one fell swoop.

A crucified god on the planet of Gorr in ‘Thor: God of Thunder’ / Photo: Marvel Comics

Gorr’s powers

As such, Gorr has no powers, but rather acquires them by possessing the Necrosword., and among his abilities is to create and destroy worlds, give life to beings, be immortal, have super strength, fly and even break the barrier of space and time. But we repeat that everything depends on the sword, because he is not a god as such… or is he?

However. Gorr’s character is extremely interesting, complex and full of contradictionsWell, actually, everyone considers him a kind of god. He has convinced some beings of his kind to follow him (he has a new family), decides who lives or dies, created his own world and fulfills a mission. The power he acquires, in the end, is that of a god.

Gorr in ‘Thor: God of Thunder’ / Photo: Marvel Comics

The revenge of his family

Gorr is dedicated to killing and enslaving gods, but at the same time, he is a slave to his own mission. Gorr, having power and moving forward, has a new family made up of a wife and son. They are both faithful followers of Gorr and also believe in his goal and the need to destroy all deity.

In the comic, Thor confronts Gorr on his own planet, unleashing chaos among his followers, including his wife, who asks him if it is time to explode the bomb so that he can be “free”. Gorr tells him that the time has come, and she replies that she has faith in him and that he has become the only god she trusts.

This angers the butcher of the gods, who kills his wife for telling him that he was a god. His little son, realizing what happened to his mother, decides to take revenge against his father, and he approaches Thor to ask him to kill him. The boy tells him that he does not know how to pray or make prayers, but he puts his faith in him so that he can destroy his father.

