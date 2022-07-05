This is what the boy from The Shining looks like today

In 1980, the actor Danny Lloyd he was only 7 years old when he played the little Danny Torrance in the film “The glow“, the film directed by Stanley Kubrick that would become a classic of the horror genre.

Lloyd he had a great time on set as they made him peanut butter sandwiches between takes. As the actor explained, he was not afraid at any time while filming the terrifying scenes of the film.

Kubrick saw to it that the little Danny had a good time during the filming despite the chilling scenes that had to be filmed in the iconic hotel where Jack Nicholson -Jack Torrance in the movie- went crazy and tried to murder his family.

Danny Lloyd currently works as a biology professor at Illinois.

Lloyd He is currently 49 years old and is a professor of biology in the United States. In 1982 he participated in the film “Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy” and then retired from acting after several unsuccessful attempts to get any interesting role during his adolescence. In 2019 he had a brief cameo in “Doctor Sleep” that went unnoticed by many.

To pay for his studies in science, he became a farmer, until finally establishing himself as a biology teacher at an Illinois institute.

How was the filming of The Shining?

In one of the few interviews he has given after giving up his acting career, Lloyd he remembered that he was celebrating his fifth birthday when the phone rang: it was someone from the production team of “The glow” to let his parents know that their son was finally chosen for the role of Danny.

The idea of ​​submitting him to the casting had come from the father, who thought that his son’s restless character and desire to attract attention could serve him for a career as an actor. Kubrick, on the other hand, was most attracted to him by his remarkable ability to concentrate.

Throughout filming, the director was careful to shield the boy from any disturbing influences, having him removed from the set during the most terrifying scenes, such as the murder of cook Dick Halloran (Scatman Crothers) at the hands of her father in fiction, and on other occasions she frequently played with him and the twins Lisa and Louise Burns.

