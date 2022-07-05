This is the entourage that accompanies Tom Cruise when he travels and there are even military

Tom Cruise has been in the news lately after the premiere of the sequel to ‘Top Gun‘Top Gun: Maverick’s. A film that has already raised more than 1 billion dollars at the box officeand of which the American actor has made an international promotion. Cruise has been to various countries around the world, including Spain, to publicize and give impact to one of the most special films for the actor. And we are talking about the second part of a film that was key in his career to become who he is.





East Sunday Tom turned 60 very well run. As it is known, he insists on being the one who shoots the action scenes of his films. He is a great lover of cinema and wants to give the best to his fans on the big screen. In fact, he is against films being released on digital content-on-demand platforms before going to the cinema.

So are Tom Cruise’s trips around the world

Aside from this and returning to his tour, the newspaper El Mundo reveals what the entourage that accompanies the Hollywood star on his travels around the world. A group of people in which there are even former soldiers.

input, Cruise travel in a private jet. And choose models that have capacity for 20 people and that allow you to travel continents without having to refuel. In it they travel Tom, two assistants, two makeup artists, a bodyguard, a trainer staff and a Cook. And sometimes one of his sisters who works as an agent for the artist joins in.

Meanwhile, during the actor’s journey to his destination, an operative works on the spot. Four former military who fought in the wars of Bosnia and Kosova arrive at the site four days before to study the hotel where you will stay, both the Exterior As the inside. While another team travels the route between the airport and the hotel several times in order to find the fastest route.





Highly qualified staff 24 hours a day

When Tom land, accompany him eight bodyguardsthe head of which is a former New York police officer named Mario Román.

On the other hand, it is also check the room where the interpreter will stay in search of cameras, microphones or explosives. And once Cruise settles in, two men watch the door in 12-hour shifts.

There is more. A zone of the hotel kitchen is reserved for your chef you can make whatever you want the assistant. And it is already known that Tom Cruise follows a very balanced and strict diet to maintain the line and shape.

And finally, 12 luxury cars with tinted windows travel to the destination. We do not know if they are to mislead the press or so that you can choose the one that seems most comfortable in each displacement.