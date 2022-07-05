They reveal the image of Kate Winslet in her character Ronal from ‘Avatar 2′ | Cinema | Entertainment

After 13 years the sequel to Avatar returns to the big screen and with it the producers are releasing information that brings fans closer to the science fiction film directed by James Cameron that captivated a large audience around the world. Among these news is the announcement of the character of Kate Winslet, who was already directed by Cameron back in 1997 in the film titanica alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Avatar: the way of water (Avatar: The Way of Water) is the name of the second part of one of the highest-grossing films in history and Oscar winner Kate Winslet is part of the film, whose story will focus on the Na’vi after that mythical battle in which humans end up being expelled from the planet Pandora. But apparently, new problems arise as other groups of humans have arrived on the planet. Thus, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and his team must face these threats.

Kate Winslet in a photo from 2016. Photo: Shutterstock

Avatar: The Way of Water will feature in its cast with the aforementioned and the mythical Sigourney Weaver. But other strong names are in the cast, such as Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.

‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet beats Tom Cruise’s diving record

Kate will play Ronal. She leads alongside Tonowari (played by Curtis) the tribe that inhabits the waters of Pandora’s oceans. According to statements to the magazine Empirethe actress revealed details of her character, “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. Is strong. a female warrior Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby, He joins his people and fights for what he loves most: his family and his home.”

As indicated, this is not the first time that Winslet and Cameron have worked together and that is why the Oscar-winning British actress also referred to this link in that publication: “Jim and I are totally different people now than we were 26 years ago. years. He is calmer and I am definitely more hyper!

With this announcement and the images of the film from Pandora, the eager followers of Avatarwhose fandom He has been waiting for more than a decade for his universe to expand but, when it begins to happen, they will receive more than a portion soon, since the third, fourth and fifth part have been announced in 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively.

The actress has taken filming seriously, including underwater scenes that broke Tom Cruise’s record for Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015) in which he was in apnea for six minutes. “Seven minutes and 14 seconds, baby”, the interpreter boasts of the brand. “The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman.”

Producer Jon Landau made it clear: the film will focus on family. “This is the story of the Sully family and what one person does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they’re forced to leave their home, so they go outside and explore different regions of Pandora, spending time in the water, around the water, on the water… I think, the why people turn to the movies more than ever today andIt’s because they want to escape, to escape from the world we live in, to escape from the pressures that they have in their lives.”

It is worth remembering that Cameron released a brief preview of the sequel in May. The teaser was 105 seconds long and promised to be a visual spectacle. And, the first look at Kate Winslet as Ronal on the cover of the magazine Empire left the fans impressed. Winslet’s character has big eyes and canine teeth. The creators have given Ronal a slightly different look compared to Neytiri. Unlike the first movie AvatarRonal’s eyes are blue instead of yellow and he has tattoos all over his body and face. In the small preview released in May, a glimpse of Kate was shown. However, nothing else was revealed. Thus, her first appearance as a Na’vi has now piqued everyone’s interest.

Cameron will be joined behind the camera by screenwriter Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), cinematography will be directed by Russell Carpenter (titanica), while Simon Franglen (Titanic, Skyfall) will be in charge of the film’s soundtrack.

As announced, Avatar 2 It will be released worldwide on December 15.