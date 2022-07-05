They create anime for the Spanish National Team prior to the Women’s Euro Cup

The Women’s Euro Cup starts tomorrow and, as a tribute to the Spanish National Team, a spot inspired by the anime of “The Supercampeones” has been released.

According to data from the AJA (Association of Japanese Animation), in 2020, anime had a value of 24.23 billion dollars worldwide.

In 2020, in Japan, Netflix gained 2 million more subscribers, reaching 5 million subscribers, thanks to anime.

Just a few hours before the start of the Women’s Euro Cup, created an anime to honor the Spanish National Team remembering characters like “Oliver” and “Benji” from “The Supercampeones”.

Officially, Tomorrow the Women’s Euro Cup starts, a contest that will take place in Englandin a year that, from the outset, is a soccer fan.

As is well known, at the end of this year the World Cup will be held in Qatar in a period between November and December, being the first time that a World Cup is played in winter.

Taking into account what happened in 2020 with the arrival of the pandemic and the cancellation of all kinds of events, The next World Cup will be one of the most expensive in history, with a budget of 1,696 million dollarsaccording to data from the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA).

For its part, UEFA approved in September last year to double the budget for the 16 teams participating in the Women’s Euro Cup, for which 16 million euros have been allocated (more than 330 million Mexican pesos).

In addition, the body mentioned that, for the first time, a benefit program of 4.5 million euros will be introduced for clubs that loan players for the continental tournament.

Anime arrives at the Women’s Euro Cup with a tribute to the Spanish National Team

However, these types of events also serve as a great showcase for brands, which are seeking to reach as many consumers as possible, based, of course, on their own strategies.

Thus, as a way of making a tribute to the Spanish Women’s National Team, a spot has been launched by Pelayosponsor of the sports entity, inspired by one of the most popular animes.

Said spot is called “Sandra & Alexia”, recalling one of the most iconic scenes of the anime of “The Supercampeones” with two of its main protagonists: “Oliver Atom” and “Benji Price”.

In this way, we see Alexia Putellas as “Oliver Atom” and Sandra Paños as “Benji Price”, although other players such as Mapi León or Aitana Bonmatí also appear.

Anime is one of the most important industries globally. In accordance with data published in the AJA (Association of Japanese Animation) annual report 2019-2020, in 2020, the anime market was worth 24.23 billion dollars worldwide.

And it is that, derived from the arrival of the pandemic, the consumption of this type of animated series had a significant growth. In Japan alone, in a period between September 2019 and September 2020, Netflix obtained 2 million more subscribers, reaching 5 million in total in that country, also with AJA data.

For this reason, in recent times, the various streaming platforms have their own anime series. Netflix has a wide catalog with titles like Death Note, Sailor Moonamong others, as well as HBO, which is even working on an anime version of Rick and Morty.

Nowadays, creativity plays an important role in the marketing strategies of companies, especially when wanting to reach a new audience that has anime as one of its main consumed products.

