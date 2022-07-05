these are the others who earned more than him per episode

This past Friday, July 1, ‘The Final List’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video, one of the biggest television bets on the platform to date. A good proof of this is that he turned Chris Pratt in the sixth highest paid actor in television history, but, obviously, that means that up to five interpreters came to earn more than him.

The protagonist of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ pocketed $1.4 million for each episode of ‘The final list’, a historical figure, since there are very few actors who have received more than 1 million dollars per episode. To date, only seven other cases have been known, the last being that of Kevin Costner, who has been reported to be earning $1.2 million per episode of ‘Yellowstone’ lately.

The five who surpassed Pratt

That amount is lower than what Pratt achieved, as are the 1.25 million he received. Tim Allen per episode of ‘A fudge at home’. That yes, for more than 20 years of those and the equivalent taking into account the inflation would be superior to the 2 million by chapters. Nevertheless, the five who came to charge literally more than him are the following:

Jennifer Aniston ($2 million per episode of ‘The Morning Show’)

($2 million per episode of ‘The Morning Show’) Reese witherspoon ($2 million per episode of ‘The Morning Show’)

($2 million per episode of ‘The Morning Show’) charlie sheen ($1.8 million per episode of ‘Two and a Half Men’)

($1.8 million per episode of ‘Two and a Half Men’) ray roman ($1.725 million per episode of ‘Raymond’ )

($1.725 million per episode of ) Kelsey Grammer (1.6 million per episode of ‘Fraiser’)

Yes indeed, only Aniston and Witherspoon have earned that amount since the start of the seriesWell, both Sheen and Romano and Grammer had to wait a few seasons for their salaries to skyrocket to those amounts.