there’s a flight booked but they haven’t heard from him

The CR7 grain broke out at Manchester United with the failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo has not yet returned to the club’s sports center, he has provided an official motivation but behind there is more.

Champion and ace in the hole. Then a bulky figure and ‘uncomfortable’ to place tactically. Finally, a tinsel too expensive even for a club like the Manchester United. The story of Cristiano Ronaldo which pays for itself with the sale of T-shirts and merchandising revenues proved to be a risky hypothesis even at Old Trafford, where a lot has changed (ten Hag is yet another coach to entrust with the rebirth) but nothing has changed.

The pun explains a couple of simple, simple concepts: alone noin you go nowhere even if your name is CR7 and score 24 goals in all competitions, accumulating records; if the results of the field do not arrive or, worse, are far below expectations, even the iconic 7 of the five-time Golden Ball becomes ordinary.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League was fatal. For the ex of Real and Juve, who for 19 consecutive seasons has always listened to the tune of the Cup with ‘big ears’, the prospect of seeing his name associated with the Europa League was like ending up in a nettle bush …

Failure to qualify for the Champions League is the basis of CR7’s decision to leave United.

The last time something like this happened was in 2002, it was called the Uefa Cup and Ronaldo was still an ‘unknown’ boy who played for Sporting Lisbon at 17. It is unacceptable for him to accept such a thing.

As happened in Turin, he traced his personal exit strategy, giving his agent a mandate to find suitable accommodation. At 37 he is convinced that he has sufficient physical condition and integrity to remain at a high level for a few more years and imposes his aut or aut.

Don’t you reinforce the team properly? I go away. Where is it? It’s my business … up to a certain point they let him know, considering that United has put a stake: never in another English, in particular Chelsea that a contact with Mendes has already had.

The Portuguese champion did not show up on the first day of the team meeting. The presence of him in the squad for the next tour in Thailand and Australia is uncertain.

Another detail that feeds perplexity and discontent: there is a clause in the contracts of all registered players which provides for a 25% salary reduction in case of non-access to the Champions League. And this also applies to CR7 that the Red Devils is bound by another with a possible option for the next one.

A situation from which it is not easy to get out of and just give it a break. The signs, however, are not good. Although the club has no intention of reaching the public clash, the latest episodes are controversial: he was the only international not to return for the pre-season meeting on Monday in the Carrington sports center.

He did it for “family reasons”, it is the official version of United who said they accepted his explanation. But his return remains an unknown: at the moment it is not clear when he will return, nor whether or not he will be part of the team that will leave on Friday for a tour in Thailand and Australia.