The Way of Water, the new official image reveals the children of Jake and Neytiri

Online a new official image of Avatar 2: The Way of Waterwhich reveals i four Na’vi children of Jake Sully and Neytiri in the long-awaited sequel directed by James Cameron, after the success of his 2009 film. The image is an exclusive Empire Magazine, in recent days an inexhaustible source of previews on the sci-fi film, in theaters in December.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water will hit theaters starting December 14, 2022

Released in 2009, Avatar by James Cameron, which is still the highest-grossing film of all time, introduced the audience to the Jake Sully of Sam Worthington, a paraplegic marine who joins the Avatar program and who forges a special bond with the natives of Pandora, the Na’vi, and falls in love with one of them, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). At the end of the first movie Sully chooses to permanently transfer his body into his Na’vi avatar, with the help of the Tree of Souls. 10 years later Worthington and Saldana return to lead the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water as Sully and Neytiri, who have now started a family. Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald also reprise their roles from the first film, while Sigourney Weaver returns in a surprising new role. Additions to the cast include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.

The first trailer of Avatar 2, released in May, revealed the first look at Sully and Neytiri’s family, and now another taste of their Na’vi children has arrived! The image of Empire reveals Sully and Neytiri’s family, with theirs biological and adopted children. Their biological children are Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Finally, there’s also their adopted daughter, Kiri, played by Sigourney Weaver.

