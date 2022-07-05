The Way of Water, James Cameron doesn’t want to hear fans “whimpering” at the length of the film

It was the now distant 2009 when James Cameron amazed audiences around the world with his Avatar. 13 years later he is ready to do it again, with the second chapter of the saga to be released on December 14th of this year. Chatting with Variety the director was able to give some advances on the film, one of which concerns the duration. In fact, it seems that the film lasts – at the moment, but there could be further cuts – around three hours. About twenty minutes more, therefore, compared to 162 minutes of Avatar. When asked if the film’s so important duration could somehow scare the audience, James Cameron he did not mince wordsstating that he does not intend to listen to any complaints regarding excessive minutes of Avatar 2.

James Cameron is clear about the fans who complain

“I don’t want to hear anyone whining about the length [del film] when they sit down e they binge-watch on television for eight hours. I could almost write this part of the review: ‘The film, a long agony of three hours…’. I mean, leave me alone, f * ck. I watched my kids sit and watch five one-hour episodes. here is the great change in the social paradigm that has to happen: it’s not a problem if you get up and go to the bathroom“. James Cameron does not tenderly go there even on the trolls of the first film: “The trolls will say that nobody gives a damn and that they can’t remember the names of the characters or a damn thing that happened in the first movie. Then they’ll see the movie again and say, ‘Oh, okay, sorry, let me shut my *** out of my mouth.’ Therefore I’m not worried“.

Even today the highest grossing of all time, Avatar introduced to the public the Jake Sully of Sam Worthington, a paraplegic marine who joins the Avatar program and who forms a special bond with the natives of Pandora, the Na’vi, and falls in love with one of them, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). At the end of the first movie Sully chooses to permanently transfer her body into her Na’vi avatar, with the help of the Tree of Souls. In the sequel Worthington and Saldana return to lead the cast of the film as Sully and Neytiri, who have now started a family. Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald also reprise their roles from the first film, while Sigourney Weaver returns in a surprising new role. Additions to the cast include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.

