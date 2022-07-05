The video that captured Checo Pérez’s fight with Hamilton and Charles for the podium in Great Britain

During the British GP, the fans witnessed the duel that the Red Bull driver starred in for sneaking onto the podium (Video: Twitter/@F1)

the mexican pilot Sergio Czech Perez once again demonstrated his skills behind the wheel of the single-seater Red Bull Racing: after falling to the last place of the British Grand Prix, managed to climb the positions until placing himself within the first places that fought for a place on the podium and finishing in second.

Within the battle for second place he had to deal with the skills of Lewis Hamiltonfrom Mercedes, and charles leclerc, Ferrari driver, who tried to place themselves within the podium places and leave the Mexican out. The three riders experienced an intense start that he got the applause of the fans and that was captured by Formula 1.

Recently the official f1 account published a video of how the contest of Czech Pérez, Hamilton and Leclerc for the second step of the podium from inside the drivers’ cars.

Czech, Hamilton and Charles staged a battle for second place in the British GP (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

The friction between the pilots began on lap 45; for this moment Carlos Sainz Jr.from Ferrari, was at the head of the competition with a considerable advantage, so the second place was the one that was vacant and it was the one they were fighting for CzechHamilton Y Charles.

Until that moment of the competition the second place was occupied by Leclerc, followed by Czech Perez and then by hamilton. The difference in seconds between the runners was minimal, so with each corner the distance was reduced; This scenario was taken advantage of by the man from Guadalajara to start the battle for the podium.

In a series of curves, Pérez tried to overtake the Ferrari driver, but as soon as he noticed the Red Bull driver’s intentions, he made a series of maneuvers to reduce the space and prevent the Mexican from overtaking him. As they advanced, the car of the Monegasque and the man from Jalisco were on a par, only a few centimeters defined who was in second and third place.

Checo Pérez managed to defend his second place in the British GP and left Lewis Hamilton in third (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

It was at that moment when Lewis Hamilton took advantage of a straight and he accelerated fully in order to overtake both cars. The fans chorused the correct action as they took advantage of the moment to momentarily place themselves in second place at the start of lap 46.

Nevertheless, his position did not last long Sergio Pérez did not miss the step and approached him to pass him. Because the English driver was stalked by the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers, he chose to block their way in the first corner of lap 46.

But, despite their strategy to prevent them from passing, both pilots opened up at opposite poles to attack from both the left and the right. That act forced the Mercedes driver to open up to the left and block the path of Charles, who was ready to pass him.

Checo Pérez and Lewis Hamilton were the drivers who took second and third place in the race, respectively (Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

The consequence was that in the curve gave way to the driver from Guadalajara and thus managed to overtake both opponents. From that moment the Mexican took second place; Even though the 24-year-old runner was still stalking him, he used his defense skills to avoid it.

The rest of the race was characterized by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc overtaking each other, as they fought for third place in the British Grand Prix, as Czech He did not give in and the possibility of reaching Sainz was nil. Lewis saw the rear of the car Czech the rest of the race because from that moment he could not catch up and concentrated on maintaining his third position on the podium.

KEEP READING:

The baton used by Santos’ fans to make fun of Monterrey and the water shortage

Checo Pérez’s message after the British GP: “You must not give up”

Video: Checo Pérez’s father’s celebration with Tom Cruise at the British GP