The Valkyrie from ‘Thor’ doesn’t have a girlfriend. Tessa Thompson explains why

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo outing for the titular Norse god, lives up to his name and explores the romantic lives of several of his key characters. But notably, the Asgardian leader Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) remains single.

Valkyrie, Marvel’s first LGBTQ+ female superhero, was introduced in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” though a scene that would have addressed her sexuality was ultimately cut from that film. Back in 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Valkyrie’s sexuality would be a bigger part of the follow-up, after Thompson took the stage at Comic-Con during Marvel’s epic Hall H presentation and said, “Like new.” king, she has to find her queen. So that will be her first order of business for her.”

However, while “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which opens nationwide Friday, does more than “Ragnarok” in acknowledging the character’s sexual identity, Valkyrie’s journey is more about finding herself.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about it,” Thompson told The Times during the film’s recent press tour. “I think there are a lot of people who are very hungry for that representation to exist in these movies, like me. But I also think that [es importante] not hanging the character’s hat solely on their sexual identity just because they’re queer.” character. I think that’s a way of minimizing the humanity of her, really, if that’s the only facet you can explore her in.”

“I would love to see her with a girlfriend in any movie,” said writer-director Taika Waititi. “We had some conversations, but there was something about that character that I find really interesting as someone who is okay with being alone. People often say, ‘to show that someone is queer, you have to see them with someone.’ But [Valkyrie] he lost the love of his life, and the most important person in his life [ahora], who is trying to learn to love, is herself. And I think that’s a stronger message, no matter what your orientation is. “

“I think there is a lot of room for [el romance en] a spin-off or a future movie,” added “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth.

“With this movie, there are so many characters that are being introduced, there is a lot of plot, so there were a number of things that we wanted to explore with Valkyrie and her longing for love was just one of many,” said Thompson. “I feel very happy with the balance we achieved.”

