The shaved mullet of Gigi and Bella Hadid for the Marc Jacobs fashion show full of messages

The black mullet with side shavings sported by Bella and Gigi Hadid on the catwalk of Marc Jacobs for the FW 2022-2023 continues to be talked about. A look that has invaded social media from the catwalk, which has been admired and analyzed everywhere, on the one hand full of an emo and very fluid taste and on the other with strong punk connotations. It has the merit of enclosing the most popular beauty trends of 2022, especially from GenZ, and which will also accompany us throughout next autumn winter.

A very strong look that of the Hadid sisters highlighted by leached eyebrows made by the make-up artist Diane Kendal and a black net mullet, created by the hair-stylist Duffy completely shaved on the sides, obviously it is a well done stage trick. To create the look of Bella and Gigi Hadid, the hair-stylist team created a fake ‘bald head’ by applying a mullet-style wig only afterwards. The choice of this particular hair-look was linked to Nietzsche’s thought of ‘We have the art not to perish because of the truth!’.

“Among the constantly evolving resources, unexpected obstacles and a world that digitizes reality, my feeling is unshakable and creativity is essential to live”, the declaration of Marc Jacobs about this collection.

Francesco Fumanelli Salon director of Toni & Guy di Verona describes this trend and explains its success:

“A look that comes from underground and goth culture, where, once again, the concept of man and woman dissolves. mullet has now entered our habits after starting from less mainstream environments and the one sported by Gigi and Bella Hadid on the latest catwalks is the 2.0 version of the famous cut: shaved on the sides in contrast to the back length precisely to recreate a goth-chic effect. The combined micro fringe is undoubtedly the element that will find more space in the hairlook of our summer. “