the new photos of her skincare

What better medicine for body and soul than waking up in the morning and taking some time for yourself? Apparently none, e Jennifer Lopez she is fully convinced of this. Whether she already knew about Ben Affleck’s engagement proposal or not. new photos in this regard), the singer and actress “from the Block” is radiant in the video posted on IG, where she shares her routine full of positive vibes.

Now used to showing itself to the public without makeup, the 52-year-old of Puerto Rican origin and creator of the cosmetics brand JLo Beauty tells and demonstrates how the steps of her skincare alternate with a series of affirmations who, he confesses, reads aloud every day to reconcile the care of the body with that of the mind.

JLo’s good morning: skincare and postive vibes

The skincare moment is not only a fundamental stage for Jennifer, but a real one beauty ritual to be dedicated to body and soul, with an essential toiletry bag made of motivational cards and 4 products from her beauty line. Before devoting himself to the outside, he reads and shares thestatement of the day, inspired by the words of the deaf-Czech American writer Helen Keller: «Your success and your happiness reside in you. You decide to continue to be happy, so that you and your joy can become invincible in the face of difficulties ».

Then, while repeating and making his own the words contained in the note, he proceeds to apply the products on the face of her brand, namely the cleanser (which she had actually already used in the shower), the night and day serum, the sunscreen (“one of my beauty secrets since I was 18”) and finally the eye cream, which she applies also on the T zone. Between one passage and another, she repeats how important it is for her to devote time and energy to positve thinkings that nourish her mind and prepare her to face the day in the right way. Who knows if it is right there, as Keller wrote, that lies the secret of Jennifer’s success and happiness.

