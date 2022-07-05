The movie with Nicolas Cage that is all the rage on Netflix

caught in the storm (also known as hidden evil and originally titled Grand Isle) is one of those films that reach Netflix years after its theatrical release, but still manage to capture the interest of a wide audience. The feature film was released in 2019 and was not a resounding box office success, but currently it is. has managed to enter the top of the most viewed on the streaming platform.

The synopsis of this work directed by Stephen S. Campanelli and Iver William Jallah pray: “A young father must prove his innocence when he is wrongly accused of committing a crime“. Some of the keys to the success of this production have to do with the performance of Nicolas Cage and with how captivating its plot can be for lovers of thrillers.

Hidden Evil (2019).

However, it should be noted that specialized critics have not been very complimentary of this installment. The general consensus indicates that it is a film with many deficiencies at the narrative level. For example, The Hollywood Reporter defines it as “the kind of old-fashioned B-movie best viewed at a drive-in on a rainy night […] Much stronger in atmosphere than in true suspense.” For its part, Variety indicates in its review that this 97-minute film does not even reach the status of “guilty pleasure” and that, on the contrary, it ends up testing the viewer’s patience.

the cast of caught in the storm they complete it Kelsey Grammer, Oliver Trevena, Zulay Henao, Kadee Strickland, Luke Benward, Emily Marie Palmer, Beatrice Hernandez, Duncan Casey, Isabella Grace Roark, and Haley Milsap. You can take a look at the official trailer below.