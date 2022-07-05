The most dizzying chase of Denzel Washington

The talented and versatile actor from New York, Denzel Washington, is an emblem of detective action cinema. He has filmed many chases throughout his career, today we intend to review the most dizzying. Next, a history of automotive culture and the seventh art.

July 05, 2022 12:37 p.m.

Denzel Washington, Ladies and Gentlemen. The New Yorker is a noble representative of the Hollywood industry. Born in 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York, Washington has a career of more than 30 films. Since his participation in wilma (1977), Washington has not stopped filming.

“American Gangster”, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, “Philadelphia”, “John Q”, are just some of the shoots in which the actor has participated. The awards are decisive, but it should be noted that Denzel has several, including two Oscarthree Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

His imprint between serious and rude is a hallmark of Washington, which has led him to particularly shine in action, detective and “special forces” movies. in torkwe are fascinated when automotive culture and cinema intermingle. That is why today we propose to review the most iconic chase of the lovable Denzel’s cinema. Let’s see what it’s about.

Translated in some countries as “the vigilante 2” and in others like “the protector 2”, The Equalizer 2 It was a film produced by sony pictures. It hit the big screen in 2019 and its plot is sustained by suspense and violence, the director Antoine Fuqa film the city Boston delivering a solid and coiled tape as the genre dictates.

Denzel Washington stars in the film and has a faithful companion from the North American automotive industry. This is the new generation of a classic model: Chevy Malibu. Dated from the factory in the same year of filming, this urban sports car from General Motors yes he knows of chases in the peaceful city of Boston.

And it shows. The malibu zigzagging, trying to stay on course, while Washington fends off an attack from the backseat. This scene is really dizzying, since from one moment to the next it seems that the Malibu will fly through the sky of Massachusetts.

Next, Denzel Washington, the Chevrolet Malibu, and a chase to rent balconies: