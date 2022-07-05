The former American champion makes Napoli fans dream: Cristiano Ronaldo has to do with it!

Chad Johnsonbetter known as Ochocinco, is a former NFL player. This name is probably not new to fans of the Naples.

In fact, the former American football star was a guest of Napoli when, with Ancelotti coach, the Azzurri made one in 2019 mini-tour in United States.

In particular, Johnson managed to meet the players and the coach Ancelotti in the finishing that the blues made toHard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ochocinco and Mertens

On that occasion, Napoli, the day after the finishing, faced the Barcelona: the game ended 2-1 for the blaugrana, the goals were scored by Busquets And Rakitic for the Spaniards, Umtiti own goal for the Neapolitans.

Since that time, Ochocinco he never hid his passion for Napoli again in fact, he has repeatedly posted photos on his social profiles in which he portrayed himself wearing a Napoli shirt.

In particular, just today he published in the Instagram Storiesa photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Napoli shirt.

The NFL star specifically invites Portuguese talent to wearing the Napoli shirt because it would be a lot beloved by Neapolitan fans.