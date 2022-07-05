72 years ago, director Vincente Minnelli made a beautiful film based on the book by Edward Streeter, about a conservative man clinging to tradition who is faced with happy news for others, but devastating for him: His daughter is getting married. . The success of the father of the bride It was based on three fundamental factors. Clever and sensitive writing by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, expert direction by Minnelli, and terrific performances by Hollywood legends Spencer Tracy as the father, Joan Bennett as the mother, and Elizabeth Taylor as the daughter.

31 years ago, a remake from the Minnelli classic, this time directed by Charles Shyer and starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams. The film turned out to be a commercial success and a gentle and enjoyable work, but it fell short of even matching what was achieved in the 1950s, save for an eccentric performance by Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer, the wedding planner.

Both the original version and the remake of the nineties had their respective sequels (father is grandfather from 1951, also directed by Minnelli and with the entire original cast; Y father of the bride part 2 1995, with the same director and cast as its predecessor). Interestingly, the sequel to the original version fell short of matching it, but the sequel to the remake he did surpass her in rhythm and grace.

now comes a second remake direct for him streaming (it will probably also have its sequel), directed by the Mexican Gabriel Alazraki (author of the hit We the noble), and which focuses on a family of Cuban immigrants living in Miami.

This new father of the bride, written by Matt López (screenwriter of the Disney films Tales that are not tales, Return to Haunted Mountain and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice), shows us the Cuban actor Andy García playing Billy Herrera, a man who came to the United States with nothing in his pockets, to become a famous architect. His wife Ingrid is played by the Cuban singer Gloria Estefan, who had already shown us her acting skills in the endearing film Music of the heart, co-starring Meryl Streep and directed by Wes Craven (!)

Billy and Ingrid are about to get divorced. When they are about to tell their daughters Sofía (Adria Arjona, the actress of Morbius and the daughter of singer Ricardo Arjona) and Cora (Isabela Merced de Dora the explorer Y Hitman 2), Sofía steps forward and informs the family that she is going to marry a Mexican lawyer named Adán (Diego Boneta from the series Luis Miguel).

As expected, the news hits the conservative and traditionalist father like a bucket of cold water and things get complicated when Billy meets his future son-in-law, a boy who doesn’t like sports, loves meditation and plans to go to Mexico with Sofía to work in an NGO.

Things get even more entangled when Billy meets Hernán Castillo (Pedro Damián), his future father-in-law, who is married to Natalie, a girl as young as his daughter (Macarena Achaga), leaving Marcela (Laura Harring) aside. , the mother of Adam. Hernán is a beer tycoon who has no problem wasting money, but since tradition dictates that the father of the bride is the one who pays for the wedding, this puts Billy in a bind.

Alazraki and López channel the spirit of the romantic comedies of the 1990s and early 2000s directed by Nancy Meyers, with their jazz music and sumptuous settings; García and Estefan give their best and Chloe Fineman Saturday night Live, tries to do justice to the character immortalized by Martin Short, playing wedding planner Natalie Vance.

But there is something that feels stale in this new version of The father of the bride. It is intuited that Cora, the youngest daughter who dreams of being a designer, is gay and has begun to have a relationship with Vanessa (Ana Fabrega), her sister’s friend, but this is not explicit. Also, the women in this film tend to be cruel to Billy who, despite his love for work and attachment to traditions, is a man as sensitive and affectionate as Adam, and not the opposite, as we are treated. to show.

Beyond the stereotypes and conservatism of a film that appears to be liberal, this beautiful remake of father of the bride, it feels more like an old version than a new one.