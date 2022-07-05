The classic car that Leonardo DiCaprio immortalized

Leonardo DiCaprio, the talented actor of dramas, comedies and action is a declared fan of automotive culture. Today we will enter a filming story, with a classic as the protagonist. Next, cinema, cameras and legendary cars.

With you, the versatile Leonardo Dicaprio. Born in the sunny Los Angeles Californiathe actor has developed an eclectic career, with changing roles in his interpretation: from drama to comedy, and from comedy to action.

Since his appearance inWho does Gilbert Grape love?”, Leo has not stopped “being” on the billboards. Let’s name some titles to have a certain reference to his brand: “Catch Me If You Can”, “Gangs of New York”, “Django Unchained”, “Titanic”, “Blood Diamond”, “Don`t Look Up”.

Awards for DiCaprio are a matter of course. Less, you know, the Oscar Award that was quite elusive to Leo’s palms, since he was just awarded one of them in 2016. The role that allowed him the statuette was the leading role in “the revenant”.

At Tork we are lovers of the conjunctions between cinema and automotive culture. And today we want to tell you the story of a special car. The shootings and period films have a peculiar touch, since they force you to rent period furniture, be it costumes, be it weapons, be it sabers, be it cars.

Today we are going to stop at a special movie. Is about “Catch me if you can”, translated as “Catch Me If You Can”. Your manager, steven spielberg, yes, he was precise with the details of the setting of the plot. Released in 2002 but “shot” in the world of the 1960s, this film that has DiCaprio Already Tom Hanks as protagonists, portrays the life of the hustler swindler Fran Abagnale Jr..

As you can imagine, a story set in those years, with the idiosyncrasies of the United States, “needed” a car to match. And indeed he had. The chosen one was Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, factory dated 1964 and complete in red. This example is an icon of General Motors: elegant and aggressive at the same time, spacious, with leather seats.

Color fact: after the premiere of the film, even toys from the chevelle malibu, replica of the cameado in filming. The chevelle malibu drew DiCaprio’s attention and subsequent admiration. Leo is a declared fan of automotive culture. He is knowledgeable about brands, cars and benefits.